Lundin Mining Completes the Sale of Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan to Boliden

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of its Neves-Corvo operation in Portugal and Zinkgruvan operation in Sweden to Boliden AB (OM: BOL) ("Boliden") (the "Transaction"). At closing Lundin Mining received cash proceeds of $1.40 billion which includes accrued interest from the lock-box date of August 31, 2024.

Future contingent payments of up to $150 million are tied to commodity prices and satisfaction of certain conditions as outlined in the press release dated December 9, 2024 "Lundin Mining Announces Sale of Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan for Total Consideration of up to $1.52 Billion".

Jack Lundin, President and CEO, commented "The sale of Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan marks the close of a pivotal chapter for Lundin Mining, one that elevated our profile and laid the groundwork for the growth we are now poised to deliver. With a more focused portfolio and a strengthened balance sheet, we are well-positioned for what's ahead.

"As we enter the next phase, led by our high-potential growth strategy in the Vicuña District, we do so with enhanced financial flexibility to drive long-term shareholder value. Operationally, we remain on track to meet our guidance, which excludes the Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan assets."

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.

The information in this news release is information that Lundin Mining is required to make public under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 16, 2025 at 7:00 am EST.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the terms of the contingent payments and expectations related thereto; the expected benefits of the Transaction for the Company, including the expectation to support its growth plans in the Vicuña District; the realization of prospects in the Vicuña district; the identification of additional value creation opportunities; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; expansion projects and the realization of additional value; the Company's integration of acquisitions and expansions and any anticipated benefits thereof; the Company's ability to become a top tier copper producer; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour; assumed and future price of copper, zinc, nickel, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; the ability to achieve goals and identify and realize opportunities; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: dependence on international market prices and demand for the metals that the Company produces; political, economic, and regulatory uncertainty in operating jurisdictions, including but not limited to those related to permitting and approvals, nationalization or expropriation without fair compensation, environmental and tailings management, labour, trade relations, and transportation; risks relating to mine closure and reclamation obligations; health and safety hazards; inherent risks of mining, not all of which related risk events are insurable; risks relating to tailings and waste management facilities; risks relating to the Company's indebtedness; challenges and conflicts that may arise in partnerships and joint operations; risks relating to development projects; risks that revenue may be significantly impacted in the event of any production stoppages or reputational damage in Chile; the impact of global financial conditions, market volatility and inflation; business interruptions caused by critical infrastructure failures; challenges of effective water management; exposure to greater foreign exchange and capital controls, as well as political, social and economic risks as a result of the Company's operation in emerging markets; risks relating to stakeholder opposition to continued operation, further development, or new development of the Company's projects and mines; any breach or failure information systems; risks relating to reliance on estimates of future production; risks relating to litigation and administrative proceedings which the Company may be subject to from time to time; risks relating to acquisitions or business arrangements; risks relating to competition in the industry; failure to comply with existing or new laws or changes in laws; challenges or defects in title or termination of mining or exploitation concessions; the exclusive jurisdiction of foreign courts; the outbreak of infectious diseases or viruses; risks relating to taxation changes; receipt of and ability to maintain all permits that are required for operation; minor elements contained in concentrate products; changes in the relationship with its employees and contractors; the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources which are estimates only; payment of dividends in the future; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, including changes to such laws or regulations; interests of significant shareholders of the Company; asset values being subject to impairment charges; potential for conflicts of interest and public association with other Lundin Group companies or entities; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation firms; risks associated with climate change; the Company's common shares being subject to dilution; ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; reliance on key personnel and reporting and oversight systems; risks relating to the Company's internal controls; counterparty and customer concentration risk; risks associated with the use of derivatives; exchange rate fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

All of the forward-looking information in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecasted or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

