Lundin Mining Announces New Copper-Gold Saúva Discovery at Chapada

As part of Lundin Mining's ongoing exploration program aimed at increasing the Mineral Resource estimation at Chapada, diamond drilling was initiated at Saúva in the third quarter of 2021 within a recently acquired exploration concession (Figure 1). Initial drilling was designed to test for the source of a strong soil copper anomaly (>1,000 ppm Cu) that was located along strike from the previously identified Formiga prospect. The first two drill holes at Saúva confirmed the presence of shallow high-grade copper-gold mineralization. Further drilling was undertaken to evaluate the potential and to date a total of forty-seven (47) holes have been completed defining a mineralized area measuring approximately 750 meters by 650 meters, with assay results available for 29 holes (Table 1). The mineralization currently remains open in all directions.

Highlights from initial drilling include:

Hole FOR-113 : 55.48 m at 0.88% Cu and 1.15 g/t Au or 1.72% CuEq 1 , from 6.52 m

including: 27.26 m at 1.30% Cu and 1.89 g/t Au or 2.68% CuEq, from 33.74 m

including: 18.41 m at 1.26% Cu and 1.92 g/t Au or 2.66% CuEq, from 50.43 m

including: 43.25 m at 0.90% Cu and 1.52 g/t Au or 2.01% CuEq, from 158.45 m

and: 70.40 m at 0.42% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au or 0.50% CuEq, from 248.70 m

including: 8.56 m at 1.04% Cu and 0.16 g/t Au or 1.16% CuEq, from 248.70 m

including: 17.95 m at 1.27% Cu and 1.98 g/t Au or 2.71% CuEq, from 32.05 m

and: 12.80 m at 0.44% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au or 0.52% CuEq, from 189.20 m

including: 19.39 m at 1.80% Cu and 3.61 g/t Au or 4.43% CuEq, from 149.61 m

Lundin Mining President and CEO, Peter Rockandel, commented "The shallow and high-grade copper-gold mineralization discovered at Saúva is a clear example of the growth optionality that stems from Lundin Mining's successful track record of aggressive near-mine and brownfields exploration at all of our operations. Implications that this new high-grade mineralized system may have for our on-going expansion studies of Chapada will be evaluated as this discovery evolves during the year."

Ciara Talbot, Vice President, Exploration, added "We are very pleased with this early-stage discovery within the exploration concessions identified and acquired as part of last year's federal auction process. This discovery supports our view that numerous opportunities exist to increase the size and quality of our Mineral Resource base at Chapada."

_____________ 1 Copper equivalent grades (CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as metallurgical data is insufficient to allow for estimation of metal recoveries. Copper equivalence (CuEq %) is calculated as: CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.7292), employing metal prices of Cu – US$3.00/lb, Au – US$1,500/oz.

Saúva Discovery

In 2015, the Chapada exploration team identified the Formiga exploration target, approximately 15 km north of the mine, based on positive chip sampling and regional mapping. The first drill holes at Formiga intercepted skarn style alteration comprising hydrothermal assemblage of garnet-epidote-amphibole-diopside in metasedimentary rocks. Then, during soil sampling in the region in 2016, additional disseminated copper-gold targets in the Formiga sector were identified along strike in metadiorite with hydrothermal alteration similar to what is being mined at Chapada. This trend of mineralized occurrences appeared to extend off the exploration concession to the west.

Following the acquisition of Chapada by Lundin Mining in 2019, a Mineral Inventory Range Analysis study was undertaken to refine the exploration strategy, including the prioritization of potential mineral concession acquisitions ahead of the anticipated federal auction. In the first half of 2021, Lundin Mining acquired 37 new exploration concessions through the auction process, covering 58,048 hectares and increasing the total land position around the Chapada mine by over 120%. This included the concession immediately west of Formiga. Two initial drill holes, FOR-112 and FOR-113, were designed to test for the source of a strong soil copper anomaly (>1,000 ppm Cu) on this newly acquired concession along strike from Formiga. Both drill holes confirmed the presence of shallow high-grade copper-gold mineralization, which has become the Saúva prospect discovery.

Saúva Exploration Results

Following the initial discovery of the Saúva in September 2021, an aggressive exploration drilling campaign was commenced with five drill rigs to better define the potential size of the discovery. Forty-three (43) drill holes, totaling 12,850 meters, had been completed at Saúva as of December 2021. Almost all drill holes intercepted the mineralized layer containing high chalcopyrite with (±) bornite content and with the majority returning intersections with grades above 1.0% CuEq, confirming the potential for significant, shallow and high-grade copper-gold mineralization. The location of the drill hole collars are shown in Figures 2 and 3, along with an approximate outline of where mineralized horizons have been intersected. The mineralization continues to remain open in all directions.

Mineralization at Saúva is comprised of disseminated and vein-hosted bornite and chalcopyrite hosted by biotitic and quartz-feldspar altered rocks. The high-grade mineralization (>1.0% CuEq) is associated with bornite greater than chalcopyrite, or chalcopyrite greater than bornite sulfide zones. Lower grade mineralization (>0.3% CuEq) is associated with chalcopyrite and pyrite + chalcopyrite sulfide zones. A representative cross section of the mineralized horizons is presented in Figure 4. The hydrothermal alteration zone is currently interpreted to generally follow a northeast trend, but individual high-grade orientations vary and detailed modeling remains in progress.

2022 Exploration Program

Lundin Mining is evaluating and interpreting the results reported in Table 1 and continues to explore for extensions to the mineralization. There are presently three rigs drilling in the Saúva sector testing areas to the northeast and west of the discovery area. Aggressive and methodical exploration of the sector is planned for 2022 as part of the $10 million exploration program at Chapada. Additional drill rigs and approximately fifty (50) holes are planned to test northeast along strike to towards the Formiga sector, as well as step out in other directions, as seen in Figure 2.

Technical Information and Quality Assurance

The drill holes were collared at HQ diameter from soil to altered rock and changed to NQ when fresh rock was encountered. The drill rods were three meters long and the wireline core drilling method was employed. The majority of holes were drilled at an azimuth of 120° and a 70° dip, perpendicular to interpreted strike and the mineralized horizon. However, some holes were drilled at other orientations where ideal surface access was not possible at the time. Downhole surveys were taken by the drilling contractor upon completion of the drill hole. All drill holes were surveyed every three (3) meters downhole using a Reflex GYRO SPRINT-IQ™ electronic surveying instrument. Generally, the deviation was below 5%, and no significant deviation issues were found to date. Collar surveys were taken by GPS with CenterPoint RTX in UTM coordinates, SAD 69 Brazil datum, 22 South Zone. Drill hole collars were cased and protected at the surface with a cement block affixed with a metal tag stamped with the drill hole number, final depth, inclination, azimuth, and start and finish dates.

All Lundin Mining assay results from drilling have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program, including the insertion of blind standards, duplicates, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples. The soil, saprolite, and altered rock were drilled from HQ size core and the fresh rock from NQ size core. Half of the core was collected, and the sample interval was around one (1) meter for mineralized zones and two (2) meters for non-mineralized zones. Quarter core samples were collected for duplicate analysis. The samples were securely transported by a locally based transport company from our core preparation facility at the Chapada Mine, Brazil to the ALS Chemex sample preparation facility in Goiania, Brazil. Sample pulps were sent for analysis to the same lab in Lima, Peru, which is independent of Lundin Mining. The samples were analyzed by fire assay/atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) (gold) and four acid digestion/ICP-MS (copper). The analysis was conducted by ALS Chemex Lima, Peru, accredited by the Standards Council of Canada ISO 17025:2005, and the secondary laboratory SGS GEOSOL, Vespasiano, Brazil accredited by ISO 9001:2008, both independent laboratories.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeremy Weyland, P.Eng., Senior Manager Studies of the Company, a non-Independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Weyland has verified the data disclosed in this press release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 10, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time.

Table 1 – Saúva Discovery Drilling Assay Results To date

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation AZ (o) DIP (o) EOH (m) From (m) To (m) Core Interval1 (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq2 (%) Zone FOR-112 677410.225 8439378.835 323.47 120 -65 200.46 21.00 51.00 30.00 0.80 0.73 1.33 Upper including











24.00 40.00 16.00 1.02 1.10 1.82 Upper FOR-113 677352.018 8439423.823 324.20 120 -75 201.14 6.52 62.00 55.48 0.88 1.15 1.72 Upper including











33.74 61.00 27.26 1.30 1.89 2.68 Upper FOR-114 677261.126 8439551.947 324.58 160 -65 278.21 91.00 149.00 58.00 0.61 0.85 1.23 Upper including











122.0 148.00 26.00 0.97 1.53 2.09 Upper FOR-115 677377.343 8439536.486 323.93 120 -65 269.31 23.55 89.00 65.45 0.61 0.70 1.12 Upper including











50.43 68.84 18.41 1.26 1.92 2.66 Upper FOR-116 677454.932 8439341.012 323.64 120 -65 179.73 19.92 32.93 13.01 0.67 0.46 1.00 Upper including











21.68 29.00 7.32 0.93 0.67 1.41 Upper FOR-117 677288.243 8439585.696 324.85 120 -70 309.07 115.00 153.00 38.00 0.53 0.55 0.93 Upper including











117.00 135.10 18.10 0.71 0.97 1.42 Upper and











260.15 283.00 22.85 0.43 0.27 0.62 Lower FOR-118 677341.880 8439294.204 326.11 300 -70 219.21 57.00 90.19 33.19 0.76 1.10 1.56 Upper including











65.81 84.09 18.28 1.08 1.72 2.34 Upper and











145.68 166.06 20.38 0.39 0.26 0.58 Lower FOR-119 677340.468 8439295.041 326.24 120 -75 175.43 50.34 74.00 23.66 0.70 0.59 1.13 Upper including











50.34 61.45 11.11 0.97 1.11 1.79 Upper FOR-120 677313.055 8439192.795 323.97 300 -70 238.35 79.00 127.30 48.30 0.46 0.22 0.62 Upper including











79.00 89.26 10.26 0.65 0.62 1.11 Upper FOR-121 677185.302 8439637.543 325.94 120 -70 370.39 199.20 249.00 49.80 0.52 0.32 0.75 Upper including











199.20 209.24 10.04 0.65 1.03 1.40 Upper including











228.00 240.00 12.00 0.83 0.12 0.92 Upper and











307.00 334.00 27.00 0.49 0.22 0.65 Lower including











101.23 333.00 9.00 0.75 0.36 1.01 Lower FOR-122 677312.73 8439193.899 324.03 120 -80 191.80 96.38 124.00 27.62 0.32 0.23 0.49 Lower including











101.23 113.80 12.57 0.32 0.33 0.56 Lower FOR-123 677312.36 8439193.312 323.79 300 -50 401.16 158.45 222.70 64.25 0.72 1.10 1.51 Upper including











158.45 201.80 43.34 0.90 1.52 2.01 Upper and











248.70 319.10 70.40 0.42 0.11 0.50 Lower including











248.70 257.26 8.56 1.04 0.16 1.16 Lower FOR-124 677250.367 8439112.094 324.01 300 -50 472.06 272.26 308.68 36.42 0.63 0.84 1.25 Upper including











274.00 298.80 24.80 0.74 1.07 1.52 Upper and











378.00 440.00 62.00 0.40 0.14 0.50 Upper FOR-125 677186.692 8439636.057 325.10 300 -85 451.03 253.51 329.00 75.49 0.41 0.22 0.57 Upper including











253.51 270.70 16.49 0.53 0.60 0.97 Upper and











359.39 441.00 81.61 0.34 0.15 0.45 Lower including











380.61 387.13 6.52 0.51 0.36 0.77 Lower including











416.00 425.00 9.00 0.46 0.38 0.74 Lower FOR-127 677249.706 8439112.792 324.03 120 -85 288.75 105.00 165.56 60.56 0.27 0.12 0.36 Upper FOR-128 677422.175 8439621.234 324.79 120 -70 289.99 60.41 103.00 42.59 0.50 0.45 0.83 Upper including











60.41 77.00 16.59 0.78 0.87 1.41 Upper and











245.22 279.22 34.00 0.39 0.30 0.61 Lower including











248.07 257.00 8.93 0.82 0.82 1.41 Lower FOR-129 677250.93 8439111.935 323.733 300 -70 319.59 132.31 224.00 91.69 0.31 0.13 0.40 Upper including











179.76 201.74 21.98 0.43 0.23 0.60 Upper FOR-131 677352.23 8439656.498 324.962 120 -70 330.51 100.89 129.00 28.11 0.45 0.47 0.79 Upper including











106.00 118.28 12.28 0.57 0.68 1.07 Upper and











298.79 307.28 8.49 0.43 0.35 0.69 Lower FOR-133 677352.23 8439656.498 324.75 120 -70 379.20 75.57 99.80 24.23 0.39 0.21 0.54 Upper including











75.57 82.00 6.43 0.49 0.47 0.83 Upper and











277.73 308.04 30.31 0.48 0.52 0.86 Lower including











277.73 292.00 14.27 0.70 0.87 1.33 Lower FOR-135 677417.805 8439507.902 324.52 120 -60 250.45 8.29 62.00 53.71 0.79 1.06 1.56 Upper including











32.05 50.00 17.95 1.27 1.98 2.71 Upper and











189.20 202.00 12.80 0.44 0.11 0.52 Lower FOR-137 677468.510 8439593.976 324.04 120 -70 300.40 18.00 50.42 34.42 0.93 1.21 1.81 Upper including











21.74 42.00 20.26 1.24 1.78 2.54 Upper FOR-138 676961.956 8439385.443 330.345 100 -55 380.57 245.75 277.85 32.10 0.37 0.28 0.57 Upper including











245.75 252.03 6.28 0.49 0.57 0.91 Upper FOR-139 677367.625 8439769.823 324.565 120 -70 410.16 147.39 183.17 36.32 0.40 0.15 0.50 Upper including











174.00 183.71 9.71 0.61 0.08 0.67 Upper and











359.00 382.87 23.87 0.38 0.23 0.55 Lower including











364.58 373.00 8.42 0.53 0.35 0.79 Lower FOR-140 677506.802 8439695.304 324.652 120 -70 300.27 50.68 64.71 14.03 0.51 0.47 0.85 Upper including











50.68 57.67 6.99 0.71 0.72 1.24 Upper and











244.00 269.00 25.00 0.52 0.46 0.86 Lower including











245.08 257.35 12.27 0.70 0.68 1.20 Lower FOR-141 676960.285 8439473.581 326.647 100 -50 463.90 246.37 288.00 41.63 0.47 0.51 0.84 Upper including











253.38 272.32 18.94 0.58 0.71 1.10 Upper FOR-142 677553.501 8439668.36 324.67 120 -70 270.30 17.21 50.80 33.59 0.62 0.71 1.14 Upper including











17.21 38.20 20.99 0.81 1.03 1.56 Upper and











217.00 233.00 16.00 0.47 0.41 0.77 Lower including











220.97 228.00 7.03 0.67 0.73 1.20 Lower FOR-143 676953.271 8439689.652 330.371 120 -58 460.34 323.87 384.10 60.23 0.45 0.31 0.67 Upper including











327.00 333.40 6.40 0.59 0.78 1.16 Upper including











366.00 373.00 7.00 0.75 0.54 1.14 Upper FOR-146 676948.493 8439593.633 328.864 120 -55 433.60 279.46 348.51 69.05 0.46 0.44 0.78 Upper including











295.13 307.00 10.87 0.80 1.23 1.70 Upper FOR-148 677261.820 8439552.380 324.305 190 -50 220.00 116.00 190.06 74.06 0.81 1.27 1.74 Upper including











149.61 169.00 19.39 1.80 3.61 4.43 Upper

Notes: 1. Reported intercepts are not true thicknesses as there is currently insufficient data to calculate true orientation. 2. Copper equivalent grades (CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as metallurgical data is insufficient to allow for estimation of metal recoveries. Copper equivalence (CuEq %) is calculated as: CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.7292), employing metal prices of Cu – US$3.00/lb, Au – US$1,500/oz.

