Lundin Mining Announces Closing of $800 Million Term Loan with Additional $400 Million Accordion Available

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a three-year term loan ("Term Loan") in a principal amount of $800 million, with an additional $400 million accordion becoming available upon receipt of additional binding commitments and closing of up to an additional nineteen (19%) interest in SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile ("Lumina Copper") and satisfaction of relevant conditions precedent.

The Company has used the Term Loan to refinance the drawdown under the existing $1.75 billion revolving credit facility used to fund the upfront cash consideration of $800 million for the acquisition of fifty-one percent (51%) of the issued and outstanding equity of Lumina Copper, which owns the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine in Chile.

The Term Loan bears interest on US dollar denominated drawn funds at an annual rate equal to the Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus a credit spread adjustment plus an applicable margin of 1.60% to 2.65%, depending upon the Company's net leverage ratio. The Company is working with the Co-Sustainability Structuring Agents to establish a sustainability-linked component to the Term Loan and the existing revolving credit facility. The Term Loan is unsecured, save and except for a charge over certain assets in the United States of America, and has similar covenants to the Company's existing $1.75 billion revolving credit facility.

BMO Capital Markets, ING Capital LLC and The Bank of Nova Scotia have acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners. Bank of Montreal is acting as Administrative Agent and Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ING Capital LLC and The Bank of Nova Scotia are acting as Co-Sustainability Structuring Agent. Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, ING Capital LLC, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of America N.A., Canada Branch, Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Branch and Morgan Stanley Bank N.A. acted as lenders.

The Term Loan agreement will be available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com).

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 27, 2023, at 17:00 Eastern Time.

Mark Turner, Vice President, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Irina Kuznetsova, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

