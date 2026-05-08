Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results and Welcomes Michael Steinmann to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 725,237,597 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 84.85% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date of March 9, 2026. Shareholders voted in accordance with the Company's recommendations on all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:



% For % Against Director Nominees



Adam I. Lundin 77.85 % 22.15 % C. Ashley Heppenstall 98.78 % 1.22 % Donald K. Charter 96.99 % 3.01 % Jack O. A. Lundin 97.11 % 2.89 % Victoria J. McMillan 99.02 % 0.98 % Dale C. Peniuk 94.89 % 5.11 % Maria Olivia Recart 95.77 % 4.23 % Natasha N. D. Vaz 98.98 % 1.02 % Michael Steinmann 99.75 % 0.25 %

% For % Withhold Appointment of Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 97.69 % 2.31 %

% For % Against % Abstain Advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation 95.28 % 4.57 % 0.15 % Shareholder proposal as outlined in Appendix A in the Company's Management Information Circular 16.24 % 83.76 % -

Adam Lundin, Chair of Lundin Mining' Board of Directors commented "On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to welcome Michael Steinmann to the Board of Directors of Lundin Mining. Mr. Steinmann's extensive industry experience, strategic insight, and proven leadership will be a valuable addition as we continue to advance our long-term growth strategy. With a strong portfolio of high-quality assets and a clear path toward significant growth in copper, gold and silver production, we believe Michael's perspective will further strengthen the Board as we position the Company for the next decade of value creation."

Mr. Steinmann is the President and CEO, and director, of Pan American Silver Corp. since 2016. Mr. Steinmann has over 30 years of experience in the base and precious metals industry, including throughout South America in mine operations and project development, having participated in numerous mine construction projects from exploration and feasibility studies through start-up and into continuous operation.

He is also experienced in corporate M&A and has been involved in many capital market transactions, including placements of equity and debt, as well as numerous other exploration and business development initiatives. Mr. Steinmann is a current board member of the Pacific Salmon Foundation, a current board member and member of the audit committee of the World Gold Council, and a current board member and past President of the Silver Institute, a non-profit international industry association that aims to increase public understanding of the many uses and values of silver. He also served as a director of Lumina Gold Corp. until its acquisition by CMOC Group in 2025.

Michael Steinmann holds a Ph.D. in Natural Science (Geology) from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ), a M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Zurich, and a Degree in Corporate Finance from Escuela Superior de Administración y Negocios, Lima.

Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments

The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.

The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees and each Committee Chair as noted in the table below.

Audit Committee Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Human Resources / Compensation Committee Safety, Sustainability and Technical Committee Victoria J. McMillan (Chair) Dale C. Peniuk (Chair) Donald K. Charter (Chair) Natasha N. D. Vaz (Chair) C. Ashley Heppenstall Victoria J. McMillan C. Ashley Heppenstall Donald K. Charter Dale C. Peniuk Maria Olivia Recart Michael Steinmann Adam I. Lundin



Natasha N. D. Vaz Maria Olivia Recart





Michael Steinmann

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with three operating mines in Brazil and Chile. We produce metals that underpin global development, supporting infrastructure, electrification, technological innovation, and economic resilience. Our strategic vision is to become a top ten global copper producer. To get there, we are executing a clear growth strategy, which includes advancing one of the world's largest copper, gold, and silver projects in the Vicuña District on the border of Argentina and Chile, where we hold a 50% interest. We also hold a 31% interest in the Los Helados project, located adjacent to our operating Caserones mine, providing longer term growth optionality. Lundin Mining has a proven track record of value creation through resource growth, operational excellence, and responsible development. The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (LUN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (LUMI). Learn more at www.lundinmining.com.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 7, 2026 at 6:00 Pacific Time.