Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Lundin Mining Corporation

08 May, 2025, 23:20 GMT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").  A total of 721,479,040 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 83.32% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date of March 10, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:

% For

% Against

Director Nominees

Adam I. Lundin

95.93 %

4.07 %

C. Ashley Heppenstall

98.32 %

1.68 %

Donald K. Charter

95.04 %

4.96 %

Jack O. A. Lundin

99.31 %

0.69 %

Victoria J. McMillan

99.85 %

0.15 %

Dale C. Peniuk

92.82 %

7.18 %

Maria Olivia Recart

95.32 %

4.68 %

Natasha N. D. Vaz

99.95 %

0.05 %

% For

% Withhold

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional
Accountants

96.57 %

3.43 %

% For

% Against

% Abstain

Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to Executive
Compensation

93.44 %

6.03 %

0.53 %

Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments

The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.

The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees and each Committee Chair as noted in the table below.

Audit Committee

Corporate Governance and

Nominating Committee

Human Resources /

Compensation Committee

Safety, Sustainability and

Technical Committee

Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)

Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)

Donald K. Charter (Chair)

Natasha N. D. Vaz (Chair)

C. Ashley Heppenstall

Maria Olivia Recart

C. Ashley Heppenstall

Donald K. Charter

Victoria J. McMillan

Victoria J. McMillan

Dale C. Peniuk

Adam I. Lundin



Maria Olivia Recart 

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 8, 2025 at 16:00 Pacific Time.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations: +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

