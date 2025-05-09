Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 721,479,040 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 83.32% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date of March 10, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:



% For % Against Director Nominees



Adam I. Lundin 95.93 % 4.07 % C. Ashley Heppenstall 98.32 % 1.68 % Donald K. Charter 95.04 % 4.96 % Jack O. A. Lundin 99.31 % 0.69 % Victoria J. McMillan 99.85 % 0.15 % Dale C. Peniuk 92.82 % 7.18 % Maria Olivia Recart 95.32 % 4.68 % Natasha N. D. Vaz 99.95 % 0.05 %

% For % Withhold Appointment of Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional

Accountants 96.57 % 3.43 %

% For % Against % Abstain Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to Executive

Compensation 93.44 % 6.03 % 0.53 %

Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments

The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.

The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees and each Committee Chair as noted in the table below.

Audit Committee Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Human Resources / Compensation Committee Safety, Sustainability and Technical Committee Dale C. Peniuk (Chair) Dale C. Peniuk (Chair) Donald K. Charter (Chair) Natasha N. D. Vaz (Chair) C. Ashley Heppenstall Maria Olivia Recart C. Ashley Heppenstall Donald K. Charter Victoria J. McMillan Victoria J. McMillan Dale C. Peniuk Adam I. Lundin





Maria Olivia Recart

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 8, 2025 at 16:00 Pacific Time.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations: +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50