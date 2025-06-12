Lundin Mining Announces 2025 Capital Markets Day

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the executive management team will be presenting an outlook for the Company on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm ET at Lundin Mining's Capital Markets Day.

Webcast / Conference Call Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Time: 8:00 AM ET | 1:00 PM BST
Webcast: WEBCAST LINK or https://lundin-mining.videosync.fi/cmd-2025/register

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.lundinmining.com after the event.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.

