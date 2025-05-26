Lundin Mining Announces 2024 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report (the "Report") which highlights the Company's environmental, health & safety, governance and social performance during the year.

Jack Lundin, President and CEO, affirmed Lundin Mining's commitment to responsible, sustainable and transparent practices in the mineral resource industry: "In 2024, we proudly celebrated Lundin Mining's 30th anniversary, a milestone year that was truly transformative for the Company. In this defining year, we took bold steps to reshape our asset base with a continued commitment to sustainability performance as an integral part of our Company's overall strategy for disciplined growth in the copper and base metals sector. We are very pleased to present our 2024 annual Sustainability Report".

Since 2010, Lundin Mining has reported on the environmental, health & safety, governance and social issues that are of greatest interest to communities near its operations, employees, investors and other stakeholders in a comprehensive, stand-alone document.

The 2024 Sustainability Report is considered a transitional-year report and considerable effort has gone into preparing for the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). This year's report has been aligned with ESRS while continuing to use the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The Report is available on Lundin Mining's website at lundinmining.com.

2024 Highlights Include:

The Company advanced key greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction initiatives, including at Candelaria where the operation's power purchase agreement was extended from 80% to 100%. With this increased investment in renewables, all of the electricity supply of Lundin Mining's Chilean operations is now sourced from renewable sources.

As of 2024, the active tailings facilities at Caserones fully conform to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management.

Direct community investments from the Company's corporate office and sites totaled approximately $6.6 million in 2024. These investments supported education, health, culture, community development and small business development.

2024 marked Lundin Mining's second-best year on record in terms of Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) and All Injury Frequency (AIF).

The Visible Felt Leadership program provided opportunities for leadership coaching and by year end, more than 121,000 leadership interactions had been recorded across Lundin Mining.

Board composition exceeded the Company's female representation target, with 37.5% of female directors.

Code of conduct training was updated to include a human rights module.

Lundin Mining has filed its 2025 Modern Slavery Report which can be found on the Company's website. The 2024 ESTMA Report will be available on Lundin Mining's website when published.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects or operations focused in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and the United States of America, and primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 26, 2025 at 15:30 Vancouver Time.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 40