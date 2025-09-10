LUNDBECK SELECTS SWIXX AS A KEY PARTNER IN A TRANSFORMATIVE MULTI-REGIONAL DEAL

Partnership spans three regions, positioning Swixx as a strong player in CNS therapy area

Builds on global pharma trend of outsourcing access and commercialization in the emerging markets

Underscores Swixx scale in Latam and leverages Swixx entry into Israeli and Turkish markets

BAAR, Switzerland, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swixx BioPharma AG, a global commercial platform dedicated to unlocking access to innovative medicines worldwide, and its affiliates and affiliated companies, announces today the signature of Distribution and Services Agreements with H. Lundbeck A/S. Under the Agreements, Swixx is appointed to distribute and commercialize the entire portfolio of Lundbeck across selected markets in the three regions: South-East Europe (SEE including Israel and Russia), Turkey and Latin America.

The partnership is designed as a full-service support to all Central Nervous System (CNS) products currently marketed by Lundbeck across the territory, aligned with specifics of each market. This includes medicines for the treatment of psychiatric disorders such as major depressive episodes and schizophrenia, as well as a novel therapy for the prophylaxis of migraine. Swixx will also support patient and physician access to Lundbeck's mature portfolio, including several well-known medicines.

Jean-Michel Lespinasse, CEO of Swixx, commented: "We are truly honored to be selected by Lundbeck as strategic partner across 3 regions. This decision reflects the broader shift we see across the pharma industry, where outsourcing in the emerging markets is becoming a strategic direction for future growth. This partnership is truly transformative for Swixx. First, its multiregional span across three key geographies allows us to operate at a new scale. Second, it positions us as a strong player in the CNS therapeutic area. Third, it enables us to create new positions for those Lundbeck employees that wish to continue their career with Swixx. We will on-board new talent while retaining the valuable know-how that will ensure a smooth transition and full business continuity. Indeed, this partnership illustrates how local and therapeutic expertise, combined with transition know-how can open up new multi-regional opportunities. We see this as a unique precedent and benchmark as to how outsourcing can be used not just operationally, but as a strategic model delivering long-term value."

Dr. Dezso Martha, COO of Swixx's European markets, added: "Lundbeck has built a well-established and long-standing presence in the CNS space, and we are proud to carry that legacy forward. To strengthen our ability to support this strategic partnership, we will establish a dedicated CNS Business Unit within the Swixx organization." Dr. Marek Vasicek, COO of International markets / Expansion, continued: "This partnership strengthens our international footprint and supports our ambition to grow both novel and mature portfolios. We are excited to bring Lundbeck's therapies to more patients, leveraging our commercial platform and local expertise for seamless continuity and expansion." Pascal Forget, Executive Regional General Manager LATAM, added: "This partnership covers key territories across LATAM, including four strategic markets of Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. It further strengthens our leadership in the CNS space across the region. In addition, by welcoming new Lundbeck talents into our organization, we aim to enrich our collective expertise and accelerate growth in the CNS domain."

Charl van Zyl, President and CEO of Lundbeck, commented: "I am pleased that we have announced a key partnership with Swixx. After careful consideration, we chose Swixx for their strong regional presence, proven expertise, and cultural alignment with our values. We are confident they will be an excellent representative for Lundbeck in ensuring and expanding access for patients to our medicines."

About H. Lundbeck A/S

Lundbeck is a biopharmaceutical company focusing exclusively on brain health. With more than 70 years of experience in neuroscience, we are committed to improving the lives of people with neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Brain disorders affect a large part of the world's population, and the effects are felt throughout society. With the rapidly improving understanding of the biology of the brain, we hold ourselves accountable for advancing brain health by curiously exploring new opportunities for treatments.

As a focused innovator, we strive for our research and development programs to tackle some of the most complex neurological challenges. We develop transformative medicines targeting people for whom there are few or no treatments available, expanding into neuro-specialty and neuro-rare from our strong legacy within psychiatry and neurology.

We are committed to fighting stigma and we act to improve health equity. We strive to create long term value for our shareholders by making a positive contribution to patients, their families and society as a whole.

Lundbeck has approximately 5,700 employees in more than 50 countries and our products are available in more than 80 countries. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site and connect with us via LinkedIn.

About Swixx Group

Swixx Group is one of the largest commercialization platforms representing the portfolio of pharmaceutical companies in those markets in which they choose not to enter or decide to exit. Swixx Group of companies and affiliates operates across multiple countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Greece, Eurasia and several CIS countries, the Middle East and Latin America. With presence in 46 countries, more than 1,700 employees and sales which exceeded 1.2 billion Euros in 2024, the Group is one of the fastest-growing independent commercialization platforms for biopharma globally. Swixx has gathered outstanding rare disease, oncology-hematology, specialty, vaccines and self-medication talent under one roof. For more information about Swixx, please visit: www.swixxbiopharma.com.

