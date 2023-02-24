LUNAJETS - LUNAGROUP CHARTER REPORT RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS FOR 2022

GENEVA, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Aviation Group, the leading European aviation charter company, provides a market update on its 2022 performance reflecting tremendous growth of its LunaJets and LunaGroup Charter brands fueled by unprecedented demand from existing, new clients and additional offices.

The Group continues to see strong growth in its various business lines, with revenue up over 45% versus 2021. Despite negative stock market returns, constant rising inflation and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the Group generated a record-breaking revenue for the year.

2022 Growth

After a record 2021, LunaJets, the private jet charter division of Luna Aviation Group, exceeded $150M* annual revenue in 2022 for the first time in its history, representing a 40% YoY increase. The number of flights organised generated over 12,000* movements representing more than one aircraft taking off every hour worldwide. The company welcomed more than 1,250 new clients.

During its second year of operation, LunaGroup Charter, the commercial charter division of Luna Aviation Group, exceeded $15M* annual revenue and is up 290% in the number of flights organised. "Considering the post-pandemic situation, particularly the uncertainty of whether international events are hosted, and a slow start of the year we are delighted by these numbers and by growing our market share. Our worldwide activity enabled us to achieve a record-breaking fourth quarter," states Rémi Aubin, LunaGroup Charter Sales Director.

Forecast for 2023

After opening new offices in London, Paris, Riga and Monaco over the past 2 years, Luna Aviation Group will keep expanding in 2023, with upcoming new offices in Zurich and Madrid.

Earlier this month, the Group officially opened its Dubai entity in the heart of the prestigious Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), as part of the continued worldwide expansion and its commitment to the Middle East region.

"I am very excited about the opening of our new office in Dubai. We experienced immense growth in 2022 and it is our first expansion outside Europe. It embodies our continued commitment of positioning LunaJets as a true worldwide market leader and closer to our growing clientele in the region. The team is being trained at the Geneva HQ to provide the same service of excellence everywhere in the world," says Luna Aviation Group MD, Alain Leboursier.



"Our private jet and commercial division are extremely exposed to macro-economic factors, political risks and volatility but we are confident to be able to maintain a substantial competitive edge and continue increasing our market share. The Group has never been as strong or commercially astute to welcome the changes and challenges of the market," he added.

*unaudited figures

ABOUT LUNAJETS

LunaJets is a leading global provider of private jet charter solutions based in Geneva, with offices in London, Paris, Monaco, Riga and Dubai. With a team of over 70 experts, based on its proprietary technologies, LunaJets provides independent advice for booking any private jet anywhere in the world 24/7. It offers the most flexible service in the market on all types of flights. In 2015, LunaJets was the first charter broker to be ARG/US certified outside the US. A certification held to this day. The company was founded in 2007 by Eymeric Segard, the current CEO.

ABOUT LUNAGROUP CHARTER

LunaGroup Charter is part of the Luna Aviation Group, a leading global provider of private jet charter solutions based in Geneva, with offices in London, Paris, Monaco, Riga and Dubai. With access to thousands of aircrafts, the Group Charter branch offer commercial jets charter solutions for any travel plans worldwide. The Group Charter Team meets all your flights needs and brings your people together. Sport events, corporate showcases, product launches, seminars or crew rotations, as a global independent group, we can tailor all your charter requirements with our extensive expertise.

