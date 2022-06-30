Lummus Digital partners with LACC to develop AI powered Remote Performance Monitoring for Ethane Cracker Unit

HOUSTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Digital, an industry-leading integrated digital solution provider has announced it has entered into an agreement with LACC, LLC, a subsidiary of Lotte Chemical USA Corporation, as part of its digital transformation. Recently, an agreement was signed by Kyeong Jo Han, Executive Director of LACC and Nikhil Chauhan, Chief Strategy Officer of Lummus Digital.

The alliance is aimed to support LACC's path to a digitalization roadmap, providing incremental business and economic value along every phase of the journey, with current focus on developing a Remote Performance Monitoring solution for their Ethane Cracker Unit in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Executive Director of LACC, Kyeong Jo Han said, "Lummus Digital brings rich process technology know-how together with their AI platform and data science expertise. We are expecting a significant transformation in monitoring and improving the plant performance remotely based on their end-to-end tcg mcube AI platform and various proprietary models."

"We are proud to have built such a partnership with LACC that serves as the cornerstone of their digital transformation journey. We will monitor and improve the plant performance using KPIs and an intelligent digital view of the plant to detect the problems, identify the underlying causes and then recommend suitable actions. The remote performance monitoring will include real-time data from Historian, LIMS, ERP and will be ingested in our AI platform, tcg mcube," said Debdas Sen and Ujjal Mukherjee, Joint Managing Directors, Lummus Digital.

Lummus Digital is an industry-leading enterprise AI Platform and digital solutions provider with deep domain expertise, hybrid modelling approach, and pre-built solutions for the downstream oil & gas sector. It maximizes plant performance and asset value for refining, petrochemical, and gas processing operators by combining AI, process licensing know-how, functional domain expertise and prescriptive solutions approach to drive sustainable digital transformation. It is a joint venture between Lummus Technology, an industry leading process technology and services company and TCG Digital, a digital transformation and artificial intelligence company.

