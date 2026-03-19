Lumito and Tethis complete proof-of-concept study demonstrating compatibility between Lumito's UCNP imaging and Tethis' SmartBioSurface® slides

LUND, Sweden and MILAN, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumito AB ("Lumito") and Tethis S.p.A. ("Tethis") today announce the completion of an initial proof-of-concept study evaluating the technical compatibility between Lumito's UCNP-based labelling and imaging technology and Tethis' SmartBioSurface® slide platform designed for non-adherent cells.

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The study focused on assessing whether Lumito's labelling and imaging approach can be applied to cells captured using Tethis' SmartBioSurface® slides, which are designed to enable rapid, gentle, and efficient adhesion of typically non-adherent cells. The proof-of-concept study yielded positive results, demonstrating feasibility and technical compatibility between Lumito's technology and the Tethis slide platform.

This early collaboration shows that Lumito's technology can be used in combination with Tethis' slides, supporting the potential for integrated workflows in applications involving non-adherent cells.

"We are encouraged by the positive results from this initial study. Demonstrating that our UCNP-based labelling and imaging technology works together with Tethis' SmartBioSurface slides is an important step in exploring how Lumito's technology can be integrated into complementary platforms and workflows. Collaborations like this help broaden the potential application areas for our technology and strengthen the ecosystem around it", says Sanna Wallenborg, CEO of Lumito.

"The results from this proof of concept are encouraging and confirm that Lumito's advanced imaging approach can be applied on suspension cells captured using our SmartBioSurface slides. We see potential value in combining our slides that facilitate efficient cell capture and retention with highly sensitive biomarker detection, and we welcome further exploration of such integrated workflows", says Holger Neecke, CEO of Tethis.

Next steps: Based on the positive outcome of the study, Lumito and Tethis plan to initiate joint marketing activities and establish a mutual referral approach. In parallel, an external researcher has expressed interest in evaluating the combined approach in more demanding applications. This represents an opportunity for further learning and validation of the technologies in advanced research settings.

About Lumito

Lumito specialises in medical technology and translational research in digital tissue imaging. Through its patented research platform, Lumito offers a cutting-edge, high-sensitivity imaging technique to locate and measure protein biomarkers in tissue samples using upconverted nanoparticles (UCNPs). The technology combines image data with precise biomarker detection and enables images with greater contrast where unimportant background information is filtered out. The technology can improve the analysis of tissue samples through increased objectivity, as well as contribute to research for more quantifiable diagnoses and optimised treatments. Lumito focuses primarily on drug development and digital pathology, and is a spinoff from a research group at the University of Lund University. University's Division of Atomic Physics and Laser Centre. www.lumito.se

The share is traded on NGM Nordic SME, under the name LUMITO and Mangold Fondkommission AB is Lumito's Mentor.

About Tethis

Tethis S.p.A. is a pioneering life sciences and diagnostic company developing an innovative workflow to integrate liquid biopsy into clinical practice, offering precise cancer management. Tethis' technology focuses on standardizing the preparation of blood samples to ensure the highest quality and integrity of liquid biopsy specimens. This approach facilitates comprehensive analysis of all clinically relevant biomarkers. The company's nanocoated SmartBioSurface® slides, in conjunction with the See.d® instrument, enable the identification and characterization of immune cells and rare cells, such as circulating tumor cells, with unparalleled sensitivity, even in early-stage settings. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy. www.tethis-lab.com

The See.d® instrument and SmartBioSurface® slides are for Research Use Only and are not intended for use in diagnostic procedures.

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For further information, please contact:

For Lumito:

CEO Sanna Wallenborg

E-mail: sw@lumito.se

Phone: +4670-870 01 68