LumiraDx has Commenced Shipments in Europe for its COVID-19 & Flu A/B Microfluidic Antigen Test

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as expected full-year revenue.

The company anticipates 2021 full-year revenues of $422 million compared to 2020 revenues of $139 million and 2021 fourth quarter revenues of $119 million compared to 2020 fourth quarter revenues of $101 million. This expected full-year revenue is well above the earlier average consensus analyst estimate of $367 million.

The LumiraDx Point of Care COVID-19 Microfluidic Antigen test is expected to account for $77 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by higher testing rates associated with the Omicron variant. LumiraDx's Fast Lab Solutions expected revenues are $24 million for the fourth quarter. Fast Lab Solutions enables molecular test results in less than 20 minutes on existing laboratory equipment and continues to grow with significant new accounts added in the fourth quarter and revenues increasing 140% from the third quarter. This growth is supported by recently updated instructions for use (IFU) claims for larger instruments, asymptomatic patients, pooling and home collection for the RNA Star Complete COVID-19 Test. Finally, other revenues of $18 million are anticipated in the fourth quarter 2021 and include $10 million of COVID-19 related testing supplies from other manufacturers sold through LumiraDx distribution channels.

Ron Zwanziger, LumiraDx Chairman and CEO explained, "The spread of the Omicron variant across the globe not only drove increased demand in the fourth quarter from our existing customers but also enabled installations of LumiraDx's unique testing solutions with new customers, specifically health systems in the US utilizing the LumiraDx Point of Care Platform and larger laboratories for our Fast Lab Solutions. Despite this surge, we were able to meet demand and fully supply both our new and existing customers with no backorders." He continued, "As we look ahead, our portfolio of primary health care assays, including our CRP Test which just received CE Marking, and our growing menu of respiratory assays will enable us to drive additional placements and focus on primary care customers while continuing to support our customers through the pandemic."

Just last month the company also announced CE Marking for its COVID-19 & Flu A/B Rapid Antigen Test and initial shipments to European customers have commenced. The company is currently awaiting Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for the test in the U.S. after announcing submission earlier this fall.

The preliminary financial results included in this press release are based on management's current expectations and may be adjusted as a result of, among other things, the completion of customary annual audit procedures. LumiraDx expects to report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results in February.

