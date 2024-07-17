Luminovo Partners with Sluicebox to Offer an Industry-First Instant Product Carbon Footprint for Electronics

Pioneering Sustainability in Electronics with Instant Carbon Footprint Estimates

MUNICH, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminovo announces a new partnership with Sluicebox. This partnership will revolutionize the way electronic manufacturers and designers manage new sustainability requirements globally by providing instant carbon footprint estimates not only for individual electronic components, but also printed circuit boards (PCBs), and whole assemblies.

New regulations and NetZero goals are increasing the demand for detailed life cycle assessments (LCAs) and transparency in sustainability data across the electronics supply chain. While it has been challenging and costly to obtain CO2 emission data for procured parts and assemblies, this partnership aims to simplify and reduce the cost of accessing this critical information.

"Over 1 year ago, I told our sales team, 'the new magic electronics triangle will not be about costs, speed, and quality, but about costs, speed, and sustainability.' Today, we are the first software solution for the electronics supply chain that can offer product carbon footprint estimates for an actual Printed Circuit Board Assembly," says Sebastian Schaal, managing director at Luminovo. "By combining Sluicebox's unique data for standard components with our model for the printed circuit board, we can offer our customers unprecedented insights into their products' environmental impacts, helping them achieve NetZero goals, improve sustainability ratings effortlessly and positioning themselves as innovators."

True decarbonization requires a shift from retrospective reporting to proactive, action-driven frameworks," says Elmar Kert, CEO of Sluicebox. "Our product carbon footprint solution surfaces CO2 emissions at the speed of ideas, design, and procurement. I'm thrilled to see this solution come to life by partnering with Luminovo. This partnership allows us to provide emissions data for electronic components, transforming how businesses approach sustainability in their design and sourcing processes. We are enabling companies to gain a competitive edge and efficiently meet emerging regulatory requirements that will create global GDPR-like ripple effects. "

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Inspect: Upload your Bill of Materials (BOM) and Gerber files to see CO2e estimates for each manufacturer part number (MPN) and your PCB instantly.

Luminovo's integration with Sluicebox will provide instant carbon footprint estimates for all electronic components, PCBs, and assemblies managed within Luminovo's platform. Carbon footprint data for other custom parts, like metal or plastic parts, as well as adding the carbon footprint for the assembly process itself is on the roadmap. Sluicebox's extensive data provides carbon estimates for over 75% of all globally available electronic components. Their methods adhere to European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and utilize primary data down to the node technology level where available.

