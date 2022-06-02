Lumigo Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Simplifying Complex Business App Architectures With Its Cloud-native App Observability Platform

The Lumigo platform helps developers deal with increasingly complex and highly distributed architectures, with many dependencies across internal and third-party services With the unique ability to connect the pieces of highly-distributed environments, Lumigo helps developers cut through the complexity. It presents a holistic view of what is happening in an app, enabling developers to resolve issues efficiently, cutting time spent on debugging from hours down to minutes. The solution aims at a developer persona, with outstanding user experience, easy onboarding, and full self-serve capabilities. Intelligent alerts (i.e., notifications on issues even before they impact performance) add tremendous value.

Riana Barnard, a Best Practices research analyst for Frost & Sullivan, said, "Lumigo is expanding its software-as-a-service observability product to containers, Kubernetes, and virtual machines to support every modern cloud technology. It gives developers a complete end-to-end picture and shines a light on what is happening inside their apps, regardless of the underlying technologies or specific cloud services."

The cloud-native app monitoring and debugging platform also helps businesses grow. The platform's visual debugging feature provides a precise breakdown of each component's execution duration to prevent performance bottlenecks. Lumigo is strengthening its ability to provide actionable insights to developers. It means going beyond errors, system metrics, and alerts to provide tools that make it easy to troubleshoot and debug an app to get to the origin of an issue and resolve it. Lumigo's troubleshooting and monitoring platform enables complete visibility and traceability of serverless apps, including third-party services.

"Lumigo adapts purposefully to any market change or direction, positioning itself as a technology leader and continues to grow its user base considerably," stated Dr. Tiran Rothman, Consulting Vice President at Frost & Sulivan. With its visionary thought leadership, cutting-edge technology, and excellence in execution, Lumigo earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Europe and Israel Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the serverless operations and artificial intelligence market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Lumigo

Lumigo is an observability platform for serverless and cloud-native applications that allows developers to find and fix issues using automated distributed tracing. Implemented for an entire application with a single click, Lumigo reduces the time developers and DevOps spend on maintenance. The platform allows developers to quickly find the root cause of issues with visual debugging, resolve performance bottlenecks with a clear breakdown of each component's execution duration, and receive notifications on issues before they impact performance with smart alerts.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan