LUMICKS Unveils Groundbreaking New C-Trap® Product at Biophysical Society Annual Meeting

The technological advances embodied in LUMICKS' C-Trap technology have been lauded by researchers worldwide for their transformational role in advancing scientific discoveries and led to approximately 100 peer-reviewed papers in leading scientific journals over the past 5 years. The C-Trap ® portfolio is now complemented by the new C–Trap 'Edge', which is dedicated to support important surface related applications, such as cytoskeletal structure & transport and mechanobiology where current tools are not sufficient to manipulate, observe and measure the mechanism of action in real-time.

Jos Maas, General Manager of LUMICKS' Dynamic Single Molecule (DSM) business unit, states, "We are delighted to expand our portfolio with the introduction of the C-Trap 'Edge'. Its new functionality will help us address the growing needs of our academic research customers around the world. It brings our powerful optical tweezers and microfluidics technology 'to the surface' with TIRF imaging, label-free IRM and a dedicated workflow for force measurements and manipulation at the surface. For even more flexibility, the C-Trap 'Edge' can be equipped with a widefield imaging mode to unlock solution assays, which makes it a versatile multi-user tool."

LUMICKS also announced that it will rebrand its existing flagship C-Trap product line into C–Trap 'Dymo'. The C-Trap 'Dymo' combines state-of-the-art optical tweezers with microfluidics and confocal or STED microscopy. The C-Trap 'Dymo' is a proven solution for impactful science in important application areas such as DNA-binding proteins, protein folding, and biomolecular condensates.

About LUMICKS

LUMICKS is a leading life science tools company that develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology. LUMICKS' tools allow researchers to build the crucial and as yet unfinished bridge between structure and function at both a molecular and a cellular level. This is achieved by applying and measuring forces around biological interactions, enabling the detailed real-time analysis of underlying biological mechanisms. LUMICKS' C-Trap® Optical Tweezers – Fluorescence & Label-free Microscopy, allows scientists to analyze complex biological processes in real-time. Similarly, the z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer enables the measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells.

