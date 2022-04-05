LUMICKS Strengthens its Innovative C-Trap® Solution with Launch of New Lakeview Analysis Software Platform

Lakeview software enables easier data analysis, solidifying the end-to-end C-Trap solution for dynamic single-molecule analysis, and democratizing use by researchers

AMSTERDAM, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMICKS, a leading life science tools company that develops instruments for dynamic single-molecule (DSM) and cell avidity (CA) analysis to advance science and improve human health, today announced that it is strengthening its DSM platform with a new software platform 'Lakeview', designed to simplify data analysis by researchers. Lakeview is a turnkey, integrated software suite that enables users to easily manage, view and analyze data on biomolecular processes made possible with the C-Trap instrument.

With this key upgrade to the C-Trap DSM workflow, LUMICKS continues to broaden the ecosystem supporting researcher's groundbreaking discoveries using dynamic single-molecule analysis. This analysis and reporting software platform significantly expands the market as it allows a wider range of scientists to adopt C-Trap technology. By using the Lakeview platform, data from single-molecule research can be more easily translated into deep scientific insights on the true nature of molecular mechanisms.

The new Lakeview data analysis suite will be officially launched at the Experimental Biology 2022 conference in Philadelphia, PA this week and will be used to analyze results from several experiments, using various reagents from LUMICKS' consumable offerings. These live experiments will directly and automatically produce quantitative information such as the dynamics and genomic binding position of Cas9, illustrating the key benefits of integrated workflow and data analysis.

Jos Maas, General Manager of the LUMICKS Dynamic Single-Molecule (DSM) Business, said, "As more and more researchers leverage the incredible power of the C-Trap system, there is a growing need to simplify and interpret the rich data sets generated by this revolutionary tool. Previously, data analysis on C-Trap technology required time and knowledge of data analysis scripts. With the release of the Lakeview Platform, we are bridging one of the biggest hurdles in our quest to democratize dynamic single-molecule instruments: straightforward data analysis that allows scientists to translate complex data sets to biologically relevant information."

He added: "With our growing reagent line in combination with the C-Trap instrument for automated data acquisition, we already provide a unique capability to unravel how molecular processes truly work. By integrating Lakeview, we complete the workflow and make the entire process, from acquisition to analysis, significantly easier. We are pleased to showcase our full end-to-end solution, from sample, to experiment, to data analysis, to results."

LUMICKS is a leading life science tools company that develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology. LUMICKS' tools allow researchers to build the crucial and as yet unfinished bridge between structure and function at both a molecular and a cellular level. This is achieved by applying and measuring forces around biological interactions, enabling the detailed real-time analysis of underlying biological mechanisms. LUMICKS' C-Trap® Optical Tweezers – Fluorescence & Label-free Microscopy, allows scientists to analyze complex biological processes in real-time. Similarly, the z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer enables the measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells.

