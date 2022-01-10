LUMICKS Announces Adoption of z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer by Two Major Centres for Cancer Immunology

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMICKS, a next generation life science tools provider, today announced that two major centers of excellence in cancer immunology have adopted LUMICKS' z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer instrument.

The first placement is at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center ("Fred Hutch") in Seattle, Washington, USA, a leading research institute dedicated to the eradication of cancer. The instrument is housed at the Immune Monitoring Core Facility and serves multiple immuno-oncology and cell therapy research groups from the Center to accelerate immunotherapy development for cancer treatments.

The second z-Movi is placed at the University of Oxford, in Oxford, UK, in the lab of Prof. Tim Elliott, a world leader in the field of antigen presentation and T cell biology. The teams of Prof. Elliott and Prof. Persephone Borrow are using the instrument to investigate a broad range of T cell–target interactions including the potency and longevity of T cells in solid tumors.

"The z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer provides an excellent platform for quantitating the avidity of interactions occurring between T cells and cognate antigen-presenting target cells during the induction and effector phases of an immune response," said Prof. Elliott and Prof. Borrow. "This enables dissection of attributes of both T cells and their interaction partners that influence the response to viral infections and cancer."

"We are delighted that our z-Movi instrument will be adopted into the workflows at Fred Hutch and University of Oxford, two institutions devoted to the development of promising immunotherapeutic strategies," said LUMICKS CSO Dr. Andrea Candelli. "At LUMICKS, we are focused on developing new technologies that help cancer researchers discover new therapies. We believe that cell avidity measurements provide unique insights into the mechanism of action of cell therapy products, ultimately leading to higher success rates for novel cancer immunotherapies."

About LUMICKS

LUMICKS is a leading life science tools company that develops equipment for Dynamic Single-Molecule and Cell Avidity analysis, two rapidly emerging areas in biology research and immuno-oncology. LUMICKS' tools allow researchers to build the crucial and as yet unfinished bridge between structure and function at both a molecular and a cellular level. This is achieved by applying and measuring forces around biological interactions, enabling the detailed real-time analysis of underlying biological mechanisms. LUMICKS' C-Trap® Optical Tweezers – Fluorescence & Label-free Microscopy, allows scientists to analyze complex biological processes in real-time. Similarly, the z-Movi® Cell Avidity Analyzer enables the measurement and selection of immune cells based on their real-time interactions with target cells.

