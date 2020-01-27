Lumenis Launches the New LightSheer QUATTRO, Laser Hair Removal Platform, at 22nd International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS)

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, announces the launch of its newest platform, the LightSheer Quattro. Following a successful US launch in 2019 the platform will be showcased at the 22nd International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) conference in Paris, France from 30th January – 1st February 2020. The Lumenis booth is N242.

LightSheer Quattro is the newest addition to the premium Lumenis LightSheer family positioning it ahead of the market, as a flagship solution in the diode laser hair removal industry. The system offers clinically proved laser hair removal treatments for all skin types with either 805nm or 1060nm wavelengths with no down time as well as treatment of pigmented and vascular lesions. The newest addition to the LightSheer family allows practitioners to deliver excellent clinical results by combining High Speed Vacuum assisted technology with ChillTip™ Integrated Contact cooling technology, providing patients with comfortable, effective, fast and safe treatments. The compact and portable LightSheer Quattro system is upgradeable and a great addition to a MedSpa or a Medical office, whether experienced or just starting out in the industry.

"The LightSheer Quattro allows me to customize treatments with confidence, treat all skin types and achieve optimal results for every patient", says Dr. Marco Lucrezio from Ugento (LE) – Italy. "My patients enjoy short and comfortable treatments with long lasting results," added Dr. Lucrezio.

"Lumenis is excited to introduce our newest addition to the LightSheer product line, a solution for all those seeking a tried and true, versatile laser hair removal system," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "The LightSheer technology and brand have been industry benchmarks for over 20 years, driven by well-established, proven clinical benefits."

Lumenis will introduce the LightSheer Quattro™ during the IMCAS conference in January. At the event Lumenis will also showcase additional leading systems including: Legend Pro+ (RF-assisted ultra-thin electrodes treatment combined with direct current, TriPollar® RF, DMA™ muscle stimulation and TriFractional™) , SPLENDOR X (Alexandrite and Nd:Yag powered by BLENDX technology) and NuEra tight (temperature-controlled RF technology for skin tightening, Cellulite & skin laxity treatment). Please visit https://lumenis.co.uk/solutions/aesthetic/news-events/events/imcas-world-congress-2020/ for a detailed agenda of activities at the conference. For more information about the Lumenis family of products, please visit the Lumenis booth (N242).

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm. For more information visit: www.lumenis.com



