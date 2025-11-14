Lumenis Launches OptiLIFT, a New Dynamic Muscle Stimulation Device, in the U.K.

Eye Care Professionals Across the U.K. Can Now Address Lower Lid Laxity and Impaired Blinking, Closing Gap in Patient Care

YOKNE'AM ILLIT, Israel, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Be. Ltd., a leading energy-based medical device company for eye care and aesthetic solutions, announced today the U.K. launch of OptiLIFT™, its new, proprietary Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology (DMSt™) for toning facial muscles to address lower lid laxity and impaired blinking without the need for surgery. OptiLIFT is part of a growing portfolio of innovative technologies by Lumenis, the inventor of OptiLIGHT, the first and only intense pulsed light (IPL) device granted authorization by the FDA for dry eye management.

OptiLIFT, a new Dynamic Muscle Stimulation device from Lumenis, is now available in the U.K. OptiLIFT enables eye care professionals to address lower lid laxity and impaired blinking, closing a gap in patient care.

Lower lid laxity is highly prevalent and is associated with the natural aging process, caused in part by the weakening of the orbicularis oculi muscle (OOM).1 Skeletal muscles lose 3-8% mass each decade after age 30.1 Muscle weakening in the periorbital area reduces structural support, which can result in lower lid laxity and incomplete blinking, leading to ocular symptoms and aesthetic concerns.2,3,4 One study revealed that more than 60% of dry eye patients suffer from impaired lid closure.

Until now, options to address lower lid laxity and impaired blinking have been limited to conservative approaches—such as nighttime ointments, taping, and blinking exercises—or in more severe cases, surgery.5,6 OptiLIFT utilizes DMSt to close that gap, providing a proactive, non-surgical approach to strengthen the periorbital muscle and address this root cause of lower lid laxity.

A clinical study published in Clinical Ophthalmology highlights the effectiveness of Lumenis's proprietary DMSt technology.† Led by James Chelnis, MD, FACS, an ophthalmic plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Manhattan Face & Eye,‡ the study demonstrated a reduction in lower lid laxity by at least 75%, an improvement in blinking quality by at least 70%, and a significant 286% increase in tear break-up time (TBUT).7 Patients also experienced a 53% decrease in Ocular Surface Disease Index over the course of treatment, and saw at least 60% improvement in their eyelid appearance.7

"The improvement we're seeing in eyelid function and blinking with OptiLIFT has been remarkable," said Samer Hamada, MD, founder and medical director of Eye Clinic London. "For patients struggling with lower lid laxity, the discomfort and disruption to daily life can be significant. Having a non-surgical solution that delivers such meaningful functional improvement to patients marks an important advancement in eye care. OptiLIFT has quickly become an integral part of our practice, and I'm looking forward to more patients having access to this technology in the U.K."

Specifically designed for treatment of the periorbital area, OptiLIFT's Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology works by activating the facial muscles with electrical impulses, tightening and toning the periorbital muscle. OptiLIFT is also available with an optional RF microneedling upgrade, which utilizes ultrathin needles and a double RF mechanism to increase skin smoothness by 80% and triple hyaluronic acid production—offering notable results without downtime or numbing.8

"The launch of OptiLIFT in the U.K. is an exciting milestone for Lumenis and eye care professionals across the country," said Itay Mayer, Chief Commercial Officer, Lumenis. "Many practices have been quick to adopt this innovative technology as a non-surgical solution for lower lid laxity and impaired blinking, achieving results that help improve patients' lives. We are dedicated to continuing our support of U.K. practitioners with advanced energy-based solutions that elevate the standard of care."

OptiLIFT delivers visible outcomes in just four short sessions. It is easily integrated into practice workflow, with three presets designed specifically for treatments around the eye, and can be used on a wide range of skin types.

Lumenis will introduce OptiLIFT to U.K. eye care professionals during an exclusive launch event in London on Friday, 21 November at L'oscar London. Registration is open at information.lumenis.com/optilift-exclusive-launch-event.

For more information about OptiLIFT, please visit https://information.lumenis.com/optilift.

† Lumenis Be. Ltd sponsored the clinical study.

‡ The study investigator, Dr. James Chelnis, also serves as a consultant for Lumenis Be. Ltd.

Volpi E, Nazemi R, Fujita, S. Muscle tissue changes with aging. Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care. 7(4):p 405-410, July 2004. Chhadva, P, AL McClellan, CR Alabiad, WJ Feuer, H Batawi, and A Galor. 2016. Impact of eyelid laxity on symptoms and signs of dry eye disease. Cornea 531-535. Liu, DTS, MA Di Pascuale, J Sawai, YY Gao, and SC Tseng. 2005. Tear film dynamics in floppy eyelid syndrome. Investigative ophthalmology & visual science 46 (4): 1188-1194. Mastrota, KM. 2008. Impact of floppy eyelid syndrome in ocular surface and dry eye disease. Optom Vis Sci 85: 814-816. Korb D, Blackie C, Nau A. Prevalence of compromised lid seal in symptomatic refractory dry eye patients and asymptomatic patients. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2017;58:2696. Korb DR, Blackie CA. Treating inadequate lid seal in patients with dry eye using an overnight ointment reduces discomfort upon awakening and overall dry eye symptoms. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2016;57(12):6189. Chelnis, James G., and Alexandra Chelnis. "Dynamic Muscle Stimulation of the Periorbital Area for Improvement of Blinking in Dry Eye Patients." Clinical Ophthalmology, vol. 2025, no. 19, Mar. 26, 2025, pp. 1057–1071. https://doi.org/10.2147/OPTH.S513989 Potekaev N, Zhukova O. Evaluation of Safety and efficacy of the Maximus System for facial wrinkles. Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications, 2013; Vol. 3: 151-156

About OptiLIFT

OptiLIFT's Dynamic Muscle Stimulation technology works by activating the facial muscles with electrical impulses, tightening and toning the periorbital muscle. For more information, visit https://information.lumenis.com/optilift.

The OptiLIFT System and its accessories are intended for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin when using VoluDerm Energy (Microneedling Applicator). It is also intended for use in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for non-invasive treatment when using RF Energy and for muscle conditioning to stimulate healthy muscles (OptiLIFT Applicator). OptiLIFT System is intended to be operated by a licensed healthcare practitioner who is present to monitor treatment.

About Lumenis

Lumenis develops life-changing, minimally invasive solutions for the Aesthetic and Vision markets. We create and commercialize innovative energy-based technologies that enable a variety of skin, body, and eye care treatments. Lumenis has successfully introduced solutions for previously untreatable conditions and designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. We are BeautyTech pioneers, empowering people by broadening the horizons of health and celebrating beauty that matters.

Media Contact

Carson Daniels

McDougall Communications for Lumenis

carson@mcdougallpr.com or +1.315.427.6394

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822899/lumenis_OptiLIFT_15.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822898/OptiLIFT_by_Lumenis_Logo.jpg