Lumenis Launches Next-Generation MOSES™ 2.0 Holmium Laser Technology

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, today announced the launch of MOSES 2.0, the next generation of the versatile, patented MOSES platform that is redefining urology care. MOSES 2.0 builds on the already clinically proven advantages of the MOSES technology platform to continue to push the boundaries in terms of procedure outcomes, efficiency and economics.

Initially released in 2017, the MOSES technology is designed to greatly improve the efficiency of urinary stones and enlarged prostate (BPH) procedures by optimizing the laser energy transmission. In the past three years, MOSES has demonstrated clinically superior outcomes in dozens of clinical papers, including 20% faster procedures and 33% faster stone ablation while minimizing incidents of ureteral stone migration into the kidney3. Now MOSES 2.0 is unleashing the full potential of laser lithotripsy, providing up to 85% greater stone ablation with ultra-speed stone dusting at 120Hz in small core MOSES fibers2. Used ureteroscopically or percutaneously, MOSES 2.0 provides superior ablation at distance for all stones locations and compositions3-5. These advantages add up to savings of thousands of dollars in OR time per procedure6.

In BPH, MOSES 2.0 represents a major paradigm shift, transforming the clinically validated gold-standard therapy, Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), into an outpatient procedure with same day discharge, catheter-free. Because it simultaneously cuts adenoma and cauterizes blood vessels, MOSES 2.0 provides 15% faster prostate enucleation and 40% faster hemostasis, which significantly reduce overall surgery time, anesthesia use and bleeding1. This results in shorter length of hospital stay, better surgical outcomes and higher patient satisfaction, and translates into thousands of dollars of contribution per procedure to the healthcare provider's profitability.

Dr. Amy E. Krambeck, Professor of Urology at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, noted the advancements in MOSES 2.0 in performing lithotripsy and BPH procedures. "I've used the MOSES technology during stones and BPH procedures for several years because it is so efficient. MOSES 2.0 for HoLEP enucleates tissue even faster and stops bleeding very quickly, which is important for visibility, postoperative recovery and the surgeon's learning curve. It allowed me to change my entire practice and patients have been very happy to go home the same day without a catheter. This transformation is even more important now that COVID-19 makes patients put off essential care, while our hospitals move to free up inpatient beds for acute cases. MOSES 2.0 helps make that possible."

"At Lumenis, we are committed to continuous innovation, from the invention of the first surgical laser over 50 years ago, to the latest breakthroughs today. Our technology has been the leading solution in thousands of hospitals and in millions of procedures worldwide, with unparalleled published clinical evidence from leading urologists around the globe," said Lumenis CEO Tzipi Ozer-Armon. "Today, we are very proud to introduce MOSES 2.0 and raise the standard of excellence once again, exemplifying our commitment to providing better technology for better patient care."

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. For more information visit: www.lumenis.com

