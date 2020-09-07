Lumenis Announces NuEra® Tight with FocalRF™ Technology, a Breakthrough in Aesthetic Medical Devices, now available in Europe and the Middle East offering Personalized Body Sculpting Treatments

YOKNEAM, Israel, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, is proud to announce the revolutionary NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology, now available in Europe and the Middle East. Body Sculpting takes on a whole new meaning with NuEra Tight offering a personalized solution for Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Cellulite and Wrinkle Reduction, all in one device.

NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology was developed to provide tailored body sculpting treatments to a patient's distinctive needs. The new technology gives treatment providers advanced tools for today's aesthetic patients, accounting for clinical indications and specific body areas.

"One size doesn't fit all. That's why we revolutionized the NuEra Tight," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "We recognized the need for the next level solution in non-invasive body sculpting treatments, which led us to develop this advanced product. NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology tailors treatments to a clinical indication and body area, accurately targeting various skin and tissue conditions throughout the procedure, resulting in a treatment that is as unique as your patients."

"More and more of my patients are looking to eliminate fat in stubborn areas and tighten their skin to sculpt their body and address skin texture issues such as cellulite and wrinkles," said Freeda Tannous M.D., Dermatologist, Amman, Jordan. "Thanks to FocalRF technology I am now able to tailor the treatment specifically for each patient needs achieving the desired improved appearance."

The system's easy to use interface features NuAPIC (Automatic Personalized Intelligent Control) which ensures the therapeutic temperature throughout the procedure, as well as the innovative NuLogic advanced protocol customization tool, that enhances further personalization for optimal treatment.

"Offering my patients nonsurgical body contouring targeting multi-indications in one session with one device is an incredible advantage," said Giovanni Luigi Rizzi, M.D., Milan, Italy. "NuEra Tight can be applied for the entire range of body sculpting treatments, it is the only body device a clinic needs."

NuEra Tight is available in the US, APAC, Europe and the Middle East in accordance to local regulatory requirements and will be launched in additional countries later this year.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For over 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of Baring Private Equity Asia.

