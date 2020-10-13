Lumen Cloud-Based Collaboration Service Goes Global

Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution Now Available in Europe, Middle East and Pacific Regions

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) has expanded its Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS) to Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Pacific regions, providing customers with simplified IP-based voice, video, and messaging services.

This new cloud-based hosted unified collaboration solution allows customers dedicated use of the Cisco Unified Communications Manager (Call Manager) and Collaboration Services. Delivered by Lumen, Cisco HCS service includes the full Cisco user experience with several levels of redundancy.

Cisco HCS highlighted capabilities include:

Sophisticated voice services based on VoIP.

Video calling and conference capabilities, all delivered from the cloud.

Voicemail and integrated messaging– from an IP phone, mobile phone or desktop.

Single-click instant messaging, phone, and conferencing, using Cisco Jabber.

Technology to meet and manage meetings and projects from virtually anywhere.

Cloud-based contact center, with intelligent call routing and next-generation agent and supervisor desktops.

Ability to redirect incoming IP calls to designated phones, move calls between the desktop and mobile phone and use corporate calling features, like conferencing and directories, from their mobile devices.

"It's no longer a luxury to support collaboration needs for employees trying to work in a new world – it is essential to the new work experience," said Craig Richter, senior director of product development at Lumen. "Cisco HCS brings industry-leading capabilities to the Lumen portfolio, so now we can bring great customer experiences and quality end-to-end service to a global customer base more in need of it than ever."

Cisco HCS has been available in North America since 2014.

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.

* The Lumen brand was launched on September 14, 2020. As a result, CenturyLink, Inc. is referred to as Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen. The legal name CenturyLink, Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the completion of all applicable requirements.

