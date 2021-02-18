Lumen Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Boosting Enterprise Customer Web Application Security with Its Holistic Web Protection Solution

"Lumen has leveraged emerging data technologies through enhanced connectivity to secure application experiences with its comprehensive Holistic Web Protection solution. Since its rebranding from CenturyLink to Lumen, the company has doubled down on efforts to improve the customer experience and leverages employee expertise to deliver a swift solution," said Mikita Hanets, Research Analyst. "The platform positions its customers to acquire, analyze, and act on data efficiently to deliver secure application experiences."

By integrating DDoS, WAF, and BRM solutions, Lumen streamlines precise and granular enterprise security defenses. These offerings can help reduce false-positives and enable higher detection rates for both known and unknown threats between automated and human web traffic. Moreover, they leverage multi-tier threat intelligence data, attackers' behavior patterns, dynamic analytic engines, and machine learning intelligence for accurate results. Lumen's complete portfolio of WAF/web application and API protection solutions, integrated with DDoS mitigation, are tailored to customer needs.

Lumen has unique visibility into the global Internet backbone; which allows it to harness threat intelligence, enriched in Black Lotus Labs, its threat research division. Lumen also uses Black Lotus Labs' global threat intelligence to provide faster and more effective DDoS mitigation. Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service is a global service backed by 85 Tbps of mitigation capacity across Lumen's global scrubbing centers with next-gen intelligent routing. DDoS Hyper is a self-serve version of this offer, leveraging the same underlying infrastructure.

"The company builds its core value around enhanced application delivery architecture to manage challenging, data-intensive workloads moving towards the cloud edge. Its rapid, agile, technology-powered solutions are expected to help it thrive in a highly competitive market," noted Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Overall, Lumen has evolved into a technology company with unmatched developments due to its newly evolved web security platform and by embracing the shift towards customer-centricity."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

