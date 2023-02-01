Lukka Announces First Head of Europe Amid Global Expansion

Lukka has appointed Former Mckinsey Partner, Ian Hurst, as their First Head of Europe.

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lukka, the leading institutional crypto data and software provider, has brought on former Lukka Advisory Board Ian Hurst as their newly created Head of Europe. Prior to his role and advisory position at Lukka, Hurst was a partner at Mckinsey & Company, where he was a longstanding leader in their Financial Institutions Practice. After his time at Mckinsey, he went on to IBM as General Manager of Global Financial Services, where he was responsible for overall relationships with major financial services firms around the world.

Hurst, who is based in London, will work closely with Lukka's other leaders to further expand business in European markets. In addition, his experience as a global financial leader will allow him to position Lukka as a front-runner in the region's developing crypto financial markets.

"I am thrilled to shift from my advisor role to taking on the Head of Europe position and guiding Lukka as we continue our European expansion. There is a lot of potential for Lukka to facilitate institutional involvement in digital assets in the region and I am looking forward to leading the business toward those opportunities." Ian Hurst, Head of Europe.

This announcement comes on the heels of Lukka announcing its European office opening in Zug, Switzerland, along with closing a significant deal with Swiss company Bitcoin Suisse, signaling the company's intention to further grow their European reach.

