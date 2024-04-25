Lucy Group posts record results for 2023

OXFORD, England, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford-based Lucy Group Ltd, a multinational company that makes the built environment sustainable, has posted record results for the year ending 31st December 2023. Turnover grew by 15% to £359m, while profit before tax increased by 69% to £59m.

In the Group's electrical businesses, the improved product mix and increased proportion of smart solutions within the portfolio, coupled with the calming of raw material and logistics costs post Covid, contributed to an uplift in margins. In the Group's real estate businesses, Lucy Properties benefited from a favourable market context for rental units, while Lucy Developments was impacted by a range of factors that affected both the affordability and delivery of new builds.

Commenting on 2023 and the year ahead, Richard Dick, Executive Chairman of Lucy Group, said:

"With a backdrop of challenging global markets and increased competition in key sectors, we have achieved a landmark performance. Our record results are a testament to our people and strategy."

"This year saw the start of significant investment in manufacturing facilities in India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to increase capacity and capability, as well as a new regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia. At Lucy Zodion in the UK, we have taken the decision to add production capacity in 2024 to increase output of feeder pillars and associated products for the fast-growing electric vehicle charging market."

"Our outlook remains optimistic, despite difficult conditions in some markets and a dip in order intake towards the end of the year. We are confident in our strategy and that our focus on quality, smart products, and customer care positions us well to capitalise on the global trend toward intelligent energy infrastructure and smart city solutions. We know that competition is tough, and may increase in certain growth markets, so we must continue to adapt and remain at the forefront."

Established in 1812, Lucy Group is an international group that makes the built environment sustainable. The Group has three business units: Lucy Electric, Lucy Controls and Lucy Real Estate.

Our electric businesses advance the transition to a carbon-free world with infrastructure that enables renewable energy and smart cities.

Our real estate businesses support sustainable living through responsible property development and investment.

