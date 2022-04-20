Lucky Block sponsors Dillian Whyte in crypto's big push into the boxing ring for fight of the century

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Block, the crypto sports games platform, is sponsoring heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte in the boxing bout of the century as he goes toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury.

The Saturday 23 April WBC heavyweight championship bout at Wembley Stadium is one of the biggest fights ever to take place in the UK.

Lucky Block ambassadors Dillian Whyte (right) and Love Island's Jamie Jewitt (left) flew into Luton Airport from the boxer's training camp in Portugal yesterday on a private jet paid for by crypto games platform Lucky Block. pic credit luckyblock.com Lucky Block is the fasteest growing cryptocurrency in history.

Lucky Block is sponsoring Dillian Whyte for an undisclosed sum, with contracts signed and exchanged last week.

Crypto projects are building a reputation as sports sponsors, and this latest move sees blockchain upstarts breaking new ground with Lucky Block's push into boxing.

Lucky Block CEO Scott Ryder says Lucky Block is proud to be backing the underdog in the upcoming mega fight.

The odds might look stacked against Dillian but he is rising above all that.

The Whyte camp complains about a litany of slights – they have been given an unprecedentedly low cut of the prize purse; were only able to fly in from Portugal thanks to Lucky Block stepping in to fund the private jet flight previously promised by the promoters; and the Whyte team still hasn't been allocated any seats for guests at Wembley.

Then there's the fact that there isn't a single British judge scoring the fight, despite both contenders being British.

Like Lucky Block, Dillian relishes being the underdog. But also like Lucky Block, Dillian is far from being a pushover. Tyson Fury rates him as one of the best contenders in the world today. Whyte is also known to be one of the heaviest hitters in boxing.

Explaining Lucky Block's involvement and the thinking behind its charge into boxing, Ryder said: "We jumped at the chance of flying Dillian into the UK from his Portuguese training camp to make sure the biggest fight in boxing happened.

"It was an opportunity to put the Lucky Block games platform on the map in a huge way as ready for the launch of prize draws and our NFT sales melt up.

"Together, Lucky Block and Dillian Whyte can beat the odds and show the world that with hard work anyone can achieve their dreams."

Commenting on becoming a Lucky Block brand ambassador, Dillian Whyte said:

"When Lucky Block first approached me with a sponsorship deal I didn't know who they were or what they did. I was excited to learn about their business and the new, transparent and fair approach that they bring to prize draws and giveaway competitions using crypto.

"They tell me they are going to move into Play2Earn games too and I'm down for that as someone who enjoys games of chance and videogames.

"It would be great to have a platform where everyone knows there's a level playing field and that's what Lucky Block say they are doing. Those are my kind of values – a fair fight with everything on the level.

"I'm a winner and Lucky Block want to be the sports games winners – that's the kind of match-up that can count out any competition.

"Very pleased to have tied-up with a new coin that is set to be going places and wants everyone to be a winner with the great rewards for all they have going.

"It opens up a chance for me to use my fighting talents to introduce boxing fans to crypto and the benefits it has to offer. Hopefully this tie up will also lead some of the crypto community to start paying attention to boxing too."

More about Lucky Block

Lucky Block's LBLOCK token only started trading at the end of January this year and is the fastest crypto to reach a $1 billion 'crypto unicorn' valuation.

In another impressive milestone the crypto platform already has its test app for its prize draws available to download from the Google Play Store, with the iOS and web-based apps expected to launch soon.

According to Lucky Block's website the first jackpots are up for grabs in April.

The first draws will take place daily and initially will feature a $1 million draw every Friday.

Token holders, regardless of whether they buy tickets for the draws, can claim a daily reward from the 10% of each jackpot that is set aside for token holders.

As far as the rest of the jackpot goes, 10% is allocated to charities, 70% to the winners, 8% to Lucky Block marketing and 2% to the Lucky Block NFT prize fund.

Lucky Block signing up half a dozen boxers, launching podcast in May

Lucky Block last week signed a sponsorship deal with boxer Florian Marku and altogether has six boxers signed or nearing completion on contracts.

Cementing the push into boxing, Lucky Block is launching the Fighting On The Inside YouTube podcast channel in May, with Love Island star Jamie Jewitt hosting.

A line-up of A-list guests is already in the pipeline for the channel, as Lucky Block's crypto-takeover campaign of the fight world goes into overdrive.

Boxing has a long tradition of helping the underprivileged to achieve great things in life and of giving back to the community.

With that in mind, Lucky Block's Fighting On The Inside podcast channel is supporting the work of Gloves Up, Knives Down.

Marku will be one of the early guests on the podcast – as will Dillian Whyte.

Also known as 'The Albanian King' – Marku only lost four of his 110 Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) kickboxing fights before he turned his talents to boxing. Florian remains unbeaten in the boxing ring.

Holder of the IBF International welterweight title since September 2021, the 29-year-old Albanian who grew up in Greece before moving to the UK, has an energetic and expanding fan base, just like Lucky Block, as he readies to unleash his power on his next boxing victim.

Next week Lucky Block will be announcing more boxers joining up to become ambassadors.

Lucky Block, CEO Scott Ryder commenting on the sponsorship deal with Dillian Whyte, said:

"And like Dillian, Lucky Block isn't all talk – we are the real deal that will beat the odds when we go toe-to-toe with games giant competitors.

"We think Dillian Whyte and Lucky Block are a perfect match – we are both underdogs with winning ways.

"Lucky Block thanks Dillian for taking a shot with Lucky Block and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.

"Of course we want to project our brand, but we also believe that decentralised networks are a win-win for consumers.

"In that vein, we hope to educate Dillian's fan base, other boxing fans and the many millions beyond the fight scene, about the benefits of crypto.

"At the same time we will show the world how charitable giving can be supported as part of the mix."

"Naturally, we will be in Dillian's corner on Saturday. But we will also be his biggest fan for years ahead, as our boxing champion grows his brand power and Lucky Block grows its revolutionary crypto giveaway draws, competitions and games platform."

Lucky Block NFTs break new ground

Lucky Block is giving away $1 million worth of its LBlock token in a special draw for its Platinum Rollers Club NFT owners.

The NFTs are thought to be the first-of-a-kind because they provide lifetime entry into the NFT giveaway draws that will run alongside the main daily prize draws.

Also, after all 10,000 NFTs have been sold there will be an additional special prize draw for the chance to win a Lamborghini.

Lucky Block – the fastest-growing crypto project ever

Check out the data behind the chart: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12MLpsP6kauQOi-Ly8aJwAziB3RGc0kvfsiO-Kjse-14/edit?usp=sharing

