Lucid Motors Partners with ZeroLight to Reshape the Luxury Automotive Purchase Experience

As the most realistic design configurator ever created, Lucid's configurator features ray-tracing technology, which is the same tech leveraged in advanced video games to bridge virtual and physical worlds. A truly mobile-first experience, the configurator is deployed and streamed from the cloud. This enables the customer to choose between a number of interchangeable California-inspired backgrounds – complete with life-like features, such as moving waves and chirping birds – as they build their Lucid Air on any device. The entire solution is built using similarly advanced techniques. In fact, the digital twin model of the Lucid Air is created from the data developed in designing the car itself, which means the configurator can be instantaneously updated as new features, colours, or materials are made available.

Lucid Motors worked with ZeroLight to seamlessly integrate each stage of the customer journey into a consistent, end-to-end experience that blurs the lines between an online and in-store experience – making it possible to personalize interactions with customers in real time. By linking each stage in this manner, Lucid Motors customers can enjoy the luxury one-to-one Studio experience online via the "Lucid Live Studio," a shared configuration solution powered by ZeroLight's Concierge product, which will be the world's first deployment of this technology in any automotive application. This cloud-based solution digitally mirrors the in-person sales experience, with no reliance on screensharing. It enables a customer to interact with a car from the comfort of their home while a sales representative virtually guides them through its key features and configuration options.

"Lucid Air ushers in a new era of luxury mobility that delivers a distinctly elevated level of integrated design and technology," said Derek Jenkins, VP of Design, Lucid Motors. "We have built a customer experience that mirrors this progress in every sense, and in partnership with ZeroLight, we have created a uniquely rich journey where the customer has the freedom to explore, configure, and purchase the Lucid Air on their own terms, at any time, on any device."

Together, Lucid Motors and ZeroLight have created a unique network of innovative, personalized, and visually stunning experiences that are seamlessly integrated via the cloud. Photorealistic visuals and interactive experiences bring the Lucid Air to life at every touchpoint. Using ZeroLight's cloud-based 3D visualisation platform, Lucid Motors is able to deliver unparalleled real-time graphics both online and in its Studio showrooms. Online, the customer can use the ZeroLight-developed Palette and Palette+ configurators, which enable vehicle exploration and configuration on any device in the highest quality. After moving in-store to one of Lucid's Studios, customers can then use a 4K VR configurator to finalize their choices. In each of these solutions, Lucid Motors was able to implement a number of ZeroLight's unique innovations, including the world's first cloud-based ray-traced rendering, the world's first cloud-rendered volumetric video environment, and the world's first multi-user, multi-car VR experience.

"This is the world's most advanced car-buying journey, the benchmark against which all automotive shopping experiences will now be compared. By bringing Lucid Motors' vision to life, we have demonstrated how cloud-based 3D visualisation can transform decades-old sales structures and modernise every aspect of the purchase journey. With the cloud, we are reshaping the way the world buys cars," said Darren Jobling, CEO, ZeroLight.

Customers can also opt into have their information used to craft and tailor one-to-one sales experiences and produce personalized visual content – including images, videos, and interactive customer pages – on demand using ZeroLight's SpotLight Suite platform. This consistent retailing ecosystem makes hyper-personalization a standard feature in every Lucid Air purchase.

About ZeroLight

ZeroLight is a cloud-based 3D visualisation specialist offering car-configuration and content-production solutions to the automotive industry. Designed to enhance touchpoints across the vehicle-shopping journey, these globally scalable solutions deliver competitive advantages to clients by driving engagement, higher specification sales, and lower content-production costs. For more information about ZeroLight, go to zerolight.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252150/Lucids_seamlessly_connected_customer_journey.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252151/Lucid_Air_in_San_Francisco.jpg

