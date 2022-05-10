Lucid Motors Announces Launch Plans for Europe; Pricing and Specs for Lucid Air Dream Edition Models

The company also plans to open its first European retail location – the Lucid Studio at Odeonsplatz in Munich, Germany – on May 13, 2022. The luxury retail space will invite customers to experience the brand and its products in the heart of the iconic old town area. The company expects to open additional studios and service centers in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland in 2022, and has the ambition to expand into additional key markets across the European continent in the coming years.

"The expansion into Europe and the decision to offer Lucid Air Dream Edition in this market serve to strengthen Lucid's position as a global brand and further supports our mission to elevate the standards of the electric vehicle industry," said Zak Edson, VP of Sales and Service, Lucid. "The company's first offering, Lucid Air Dream Edition, delivers 0-100 km acceleration in 2.7 seconds or an estimated 900 km* of range on a single charge, along with a 924 V electrical architecture for impressive fast charging – all the performance, the quality, and the range that make it perfectly suited for the European market."

Dream Editions for Europe

After successfully launching Lucid Air Dream Edition P and Lucid Air Dream Edition R in North America, with a limited volume of 520 units, Lucid announced it will offer a very limited number to existing reservation holders in Europe to celebrate the launch of Lucid Air — and highlight Lucid's vision for advancing luxury electric. These two distinct versions – with Dream Edition P featuring a powertrain optimized for performance, and Dream Edition R embodying Lucid's exacting focus on maximizing range – will be offered to reservation holders in Germany, The Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland. They also feature exclusive exterior and interior trim and every available upgrade, with additional specs detailed below.



Dream Edition P Dream Edition R Motors Dual Motor, AWD Dual Motor, AWD Power (total, F&R) 1,111 hp (828 kW) 933 hp (696 kW) Torque (total, F&R) 1390 Nm 1390 Nm 0-100 kph 2.7 sec 2.9 sec Top speed 270 km/h 270 km/h Tires Specially developed Pirelli P-Zero: 245/35 21" (F) and 265/35 21" (R) 19" optional Specially developed Pirelli P-Zero: 245/45 19" (F&R) 21" optional System voltage 924 V 924 V

Customers in the aforementioned countries with an existing reservation for a Lucid Air can request an upgrade of their reservation to an Air Dream Edition P or Dream Edition R while available.

Pricing

Lucid Air Dream Edition P and Dream Edition R will be priced, fully-equipped, according to below table.



Germany Netherlands Switzerland Norway Air Dream Edition P/R €218,000 €222,000 CHF199,000 NOK 1,850,000

Including 19% value added tax, destination fees and documentation fees

Including 21% value added tax, destination fees and documentation fees Including 7,7% value added tax, destination fees and documentation fees Including destination fees and documentation fees

First deliveries are expected to begin in late 2022. Pricing and delivery dates for Lucid Air Pure, Air Touring and Air Grand Touring, as well as option pricing for EU markets, will be announced later this year and is expected to start at approximately €100,000 for Lucid Air Pure in Germany and Netherlands, CHF100,000 in Switzerland and NOK 1,000,000 in Norway.

European Expansion

Lucid currently accepts reservations from European customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. By placing a fully refundable reservation starting at €300, customers will secure their place in line for the Lucid Air Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring models when deliveries begin in their respective countries. These specific markets were selected due to a combination of charging infrastructure, market acceptance, and size. Further expansion in Europe is planned in the future, including additional Studios and services centers in major European cities and a right-hand-drive model for the UK.

Studio Experience

With a direct-to-consumer model, every Lucid Studio offers a digitally oriented premium experience tailored to each customer's preferences, whether they visit in-person, make enquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid's Munich Studio will allow customers to fully experience the brand and gain information about its products in a location that underscores the company's unique design aesthetic. Exploring a Lucid Studio, visitors will get a vision of how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California.

*Lucid Air is in preproduction for European market, final specifications are not currently available. Ranges provided are manufacturer's projected WLTP ratings when equipped with 19" wheels and are for informational purposes only. Official WLTP ranges may vary and will be announced when available. Actual driving range will vary in actual driving operation and may be influenced by other factors such as driving behavior, environmental impacts, route conditions, etc.

Electric power consumption is 13.12 kWh/100 km for Lucid Air Dream Edition R; CO2 emissions is 0 g/k.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. customers.

Further information can be found at: https://www.lucidmotors.com/media-room

