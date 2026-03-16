Lucid Announces First Retail Partnership in Europe: Wackenhut to Launch Sales and Service Operations in Germany

Lucid has started the expansion of its distribution footprint in Europe, combining its existing direct-to-consumer approach with new retail partners.

German retailer Wackenhut, one of the region's most established premium dealer groups, becomes Lucid's first-ever retail partner, with sales and service operations to begin in Baden-Baden from March 30, 2026, and Stuttgart this summer.

MUNICH, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today announced the signing of Wackenhut as its first retail partner in Europe. The long-established, family-owned automotive retail group headquartered in Nagold, Germany, will begin selling and servicing Lucid's full vehicle portfolio in their facilities in Baden-Baden starting from March 30, 2026, with Stuttgart to follow this summer. Additional Wackenhut facilities will support service operations, expanding regional coverage and offering additional service accessibility for Lucid customers as an extension of Lucid's directly operated sales and service network in the country.

Lucid announced the signing of Wackenhut as its first retail partner in Europe. The long-established, family-owned automotive retail group will begin selling and servicing Lucid’s full vehicle portfolio in their facilities in Baden-Baden starting from March 30, 2026, with Stuttgart to follow this summer. Additional Wackenhut facilities will support service operations, expanding regional coverage and offering additional service accessibility for Lucid customers. Lucid’s new hybrid retail strategy is designed to complement its direct-to-consumer model with an independent retail partner, allowing the company to expand its presence while maintaining a premium customer experience. This partnership with Wackenhut marks a significant milestone in Lucid’s global development, representing a decisive and cost-efficient approach to European expansion while further diversifying the company’s revenue base.

Lucid's hybrid retail strategy is designed to complement its direct-to-consumer model with an independent retail partner, allowing the company to expand its presence while maintaining a premium customer experience. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Lucid's global development, representing a decisive and cost-efficient approach to European expansion while further diversifying the company's revenue base.

From Direct-to-Consumer to a Hybrid Retail Network

Since entering Europe, Lucid has operated through a direct-to-consumer model. In Germany, the Lucid Studios in Munich, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, and Hamburg, as well as several Lucid Service Centers and Mobile Service Hubs provide dedicated maintenance, repairs, and on-site customer support. Under the new hybrid model, Lucid retains responsibility for brand positioning and pricing structure, while partners manage regional sales and service operations.

"We are entering the next phase of Lucid's journey in Europe, and we are pleased to launch this new distribution strategy with Wackenhut, a partner that shares our ambition to actively drive Lucid's growth in one of our most important markets, Germany," said Lawrence Hamilton, President Europe at Lucid. "With two award-winning vehicles available, now is the right moment to expand our sales and service capabilities through partnerships with excellent and experienced retailers such as Wackenhut. We look forward to bringing the Lucid experience to more drivers across Europe in the near future."

"For us, innovation has always meant more than progress, it means responsibility. Responsibility to improve, to rethink and to evolve continuously," said Ernst-Jürgen Wackenhut, CEO at Wackenhut. "That is why we are joining forces with Lucid, a brand born out of innovation. We come from different beginnings, yet we are united by a shared vision and goal – accelerating in the same direction, on one lane towards the future of mobility."

Wackenhut is one of the region's most established premium dealer groups, known for its strong customer focus and long-standing presence with 11 locations across Baden‑Württemberg. Its EV‑ready facilities and certified high-voltage technicians make the company an ideal partner for Lucid's European expansion.

For more details about Lucid Motors and its products, visit the official Lucid website: https://lucidmotors.com/

For more details about Wackenhut, visit the official website: https://www.wackenhut.de/

High-resolution images of the Event and the Lucid Gravity are available here: https://assets.lucidmotors.com/transfer/ca4da7dca2732eda4beeade58a827ef83918d0f80c80dd2fdc1d2554ef7fb93b

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and manufactures at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

About Wackenhut

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Nagold, Wackenhut is a family‑owned premium automotive retail group with strong roots across Baden‑Württemberg. The company operates multiple sales and service locations in the greater Stuttgart and Black Forest regions and is recognized for its expertise in premium automotive brands. Its modern facilities are equipped for advanced electric vehicle service and staffed by certified high‑voltage technicians, ensuring a high‑quality customer and ownership experience.

Media Contact

Sebastian Michel

PR & Communications Manager Europe Lucid

preurope@lucidmotors.com

Camilla Jokisch

Senior PR Specialist Europe Lucid

preurope@lucidmotors.com

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