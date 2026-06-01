LUCENT Appoints Simon Doyle as CEO with Matthew Goodman Taking Chief Medical Officer Position

LONDON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUCENT Biopharma Ltd. ('LUCENT') has appointed Simon Doyle (STEM, NeoHealthHub, Cencora) as CEO with immediate effect. Dr. Matthew Goodman (founder of LUCENT and outgoing CEO) will take-up the position of Chief Medical Officer, remaining a core member of the leadership team at LUCENT.

LUCENT was founded in 2022 by Goodman, providing specialist Medical Affairs support to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across the US, UK and Europe. As LUCENT enters its next phase of growth, this leadership change will ensure the continued strength of its culture and reputation, with Doyle providing the leadership required to deliver the three-year growth strategy, while Goodman remains focused on the delivery of Medical Affairs expertise to LUCENTs clients.

Doyle said: "Having worked closely with LUCENT, I've seen first-hand the strength of its model and the calibre of its people. As CEO my focus will be on scaling the business in a way that preserves its entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence."

Goodman added: "From the outset, my ambition for LUCENT was to build a consultancy defined by its scientific credibility and ability to truly deliver for clients. Bringing Simon into this leadership position feels like a natural evolution, his strategic insight and experience will be instrumental in scaling the business, while I focus on ensuring we continue to deliver the highest standard of Medical Affairs expertise to our clients."

This leadership expansion marks a significant step in LUCENT's ambition to build a world-class Medical Affairs consultancy. Central to LUCENT's approach is its commitment to a medical-led team, ensuring every function is aligned to client needs and real-world challenges.

Please visit LUCENT's website for more information and to connect with Simon Doyle and Matthew Goodman.

About LUCENT:

LUCENT is a specialist Medical Affairs consultancy supporting biotech and pharmaceutical clients across the US, UK and Europe. The connecting link between clinical science emerging from research & development, and the uptake of innovative new medicines by patients and prescribers.

Founded in 2022, LUCENT delivers integrated expertise across five core domains: Clinical Development, Medical Affairs, Field Medical, Medical Affairs Innovation & Technology, and Medical Operations. LUCENT partners with 12 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical organisations, has supported more than 14 global product launches, and brings experience across 13 therapeutic areas.

Contact:

Claire Harvey-Jones

Marketing Manager

LUCENT

chj@lucentbiopharma.com

www.lucentbiopharma.com