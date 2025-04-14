LUCARA ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 14, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq FNGM: LUC) PDF Version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at the office of the Company, at 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Suite 2800, Vancouver, BC V7X 1L2, Canada on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 , together with the report of the auditors; To reappoint the auditors for the upcoming year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; To elect directors for the upcoming year; To pass an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the Company's share unit plan; To pass an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the Company's deferred share unit plan; To pass an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan; and To adopt an advisory resolution on executive compensation.

The record date for the Annual General and Special Meeting is April 7, 2025. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular, and related meeting materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or from the Company's website at www.lucaradiamond.com.

The Company encourages you to vote your shares by proxy in advance of the Meeting, via mail, telephone, or on the internet. Voting instructions need to be received at least one business day before the proxy deposit date. The proxy deposit date is Monday, May 12, 2025, 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), any proxy form received after that time will not be valid.

HOW TO VOTE IF YOUR SHARES TRADE ON THE NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH EXCHANGE

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish Proxy must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish Proxy.

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, ca@bergssecurities.se, +46 739 49 62 50. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 14, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

