BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lubrizol Life Science Health (LLS Health) launches ASTAGILE™ microcapsules, its new sustainable, organic-certified, astaxanthin (Haematococcus pluvialis), microencapsulated with spirulina. The two ingredients have been uniquely combined in a patent-pending product designed to promote mental agility and support healthy ageing for young and senior adults.

Lubrizol Life Science Launches Advanced, Natural Nutraceutical Solution to Support Mental Agility

Astaxanthin is a carotenoid found in freshwater microalgae, and spirulina is a type of algae. Both have numerous health promoting effects. To create the synergistic algae blend, LLS Health teamed with Neoalgae Micro Seaweeds Products, SL, a research and development company in Spain dedicated to microalgae biotechnology.

"This new nootropic is an all-natural formula with superior stability," explains Isabel Gomez, Global Marketing Manager of LLS Health's Nutraceutical Business. "We've applied cutting-edge technology to ensure stability of the naturally occurring carotenoids, that coupled with our microencapsulation technology allows us to draw out the maximum antioxidant capacity and achieve full functional benefits, all while using less of the astaxanthin dose - enabling a more cost-efficient solution for those interested in preserving and enhancing their cognitive function."

Recent studies showed the cognitive enhancement effects of ASTAGILE, including a boost in memory performance, cognition and learning capabilities, and provided antioxidant and anti-inflammatory protection to the brain.

"Astaxanthin's antioxidant activity is due to its highly conjugated structure," describes David Padró, Manager of the Nutraceuticals Business of LLS Health. "However, it also makes it prone to instability and subsequent degradation during the manufacturing and storage process. This can lead to loss of biological activity, significantly limiting its use in nutraceutical applications."

"Microencapsulation, in contrast, provides a stable, comprehensive solution to astaxanthin's chemical instability and sensitivity to oxidation." Gomez adds that the encapsulation of spirulina further enhances the antioxidant properties of astaxanthin, amplifying the benefits of both compounds. Recent in vitro studies attest to its high stability and superior antioxidant traits.

LLS Health cultivates its H. Pluvialis in a closed greenhouse under rigidly controlled environmental conditions via a two-stage culturing process. This dually ensures that the algae is free of contaminants or pollutants and results in a rich concentration of pure, high value astaxanthin.

ASTAGILE has been awarded organic certification from the EU COPAE governing body, enabling a clean label product. It is delivered in a powdered format and can be integrated into multiple applications, such as tablets and capsules, and in being water-dispersible, it is suitable for nutritional powders for homemade shakes and sport nutrition beverages.

