LTI revenues grow 5.1% QoQ and 20.4% YoY;

Net profit up by 19.3% YoY

Special dividend of INR 10 / share on 5 years of listing

MUMBAI, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q1 FY22 results today.

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 470.2 million ; growth of 5.1% QoQ and 20.4% YoY

Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.8% QoQ and 17.8% YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at INR 34,625 million ; growth at 5.9% QoQ and 17.4% YoY

Net Income at INR 4,968 million; decrease of 9.0% QoQ and growth of 19.3% YoY

Capital Return

Special dividend of INR 10 per share to commemorate the completion of 5 years of listing on the stock exchanges in India

"We are pleased to report our best ever Q1 sequential growth of 5.1% driven by holistic growth across our verticals, service lines, client pyramid and geographies. Our healthy pipeline and continued strong demand makes us confident of our future growth.

"Q1 also marks the 5-year anniversary of LTI's IPO and our Board has declared a special dividend to commemorate this occasion. Over these past 5 years, we have delivered USD revenue CAGR of 13.5% and more than doubled our net profit. I am proud of how we continue to innovate and deliver year on year industry leading growth. I am also excited as we strengthen our digital engineering capabilities welcoming Cuelogic Technologies to the LTI family."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director



Recent Deal Wins

A Global Fortune 500 energy distribution company has selected LTI for a managed security services deal including L1 SOC and end-to-end support for all security applications. As part of this engagement, LTI will enable a threat intelligence led security operation to reduce business risk

A key Middle East player in the renewables and oil & gas energy market has selected LTI, through its strategic partnership with a regional digital transformation leader for migration to cloud, modernization and management of its entire IT landscape

A key Middle East player in the renewables and oil & gas energy market has selected LTI, through its strategic partnership with a regional digital transformation leader for migration to cloud, modernization and management of its entire IT landscape

LTI has been selected for an end-to-end IT managed services deal including set up of processes and tools, security operations and monitoring solutions for the divested unit of a global manufacturer and supplier of specialty chemicals based in North America

The subsidiary of one of the largest banks in Asia has chosen to partner with LTI for the implementation, integration and maintenance support of their private banking platform using Temenos Wealth

The subsidiary of one of the largest banks in Asia has chosen to partner with LTI for the implementation, integration and maintenance support of their private banking platform using Temenos Wealth

A global semiconductor major based in Europe partnered with LTI to re-design and harmonize its business processes with SAP S/4HANA to make them more scalable, efficient, agile, and flexible

A multinational company providing energy related solutions based in North America has selected LTI to transform its front and middle office processes using SAP S/4HANA enabling simplification of operations, improved customer experience and cost optimization

A North American property and casualty insurance company has selected LTI for network support and data base management to ensure seamless operations support round the clock. This will help accelerate their cloud journey

An insurance broker based in North America has selected LTI to transform and digitize its business operations in one of its key growth segments. This would include its prospecting, sales, and servicing processes to make them modern, offer more choice to customers, scale the business efficiently and drive business decisions through data and analytics

An insurance broker based in North America has selected LTI to transform and digitize its business operations in one of its key growth segments. This would include its prospecting, sales, and servicing processes to make them modern, offer more choice to customers, scale the business efficiently and drive business decisions through data and analytics

A North American provider of integrated services, delivery and manufacturing solutions for pharmaceuticals, biologics and consumer health product companies, has selected LTI to support its applications and ERP systems to ensure operational efficiency and cost-effective solutions

A world-renowned stock market index has selected LTI as a cloud infrastructure and engineering partner to support its multi-year cloud adoption journey

Awards and Recognitions

LTI recognized in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Application Services, Worldwide

LTI Leni recognized by Forrester Research as a sample anomaly detection vendor in The Forrester Tech Tide™: Customer Insights Methods, Q2 2021

LTI Recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report, US 2021

LTI Leni recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Augmented Analytics Tools, Austin Kronz et al., 28 June 2021

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Application Services, Worldwide, Katie Gove et al., 24 May 2021

Other Business Highlights

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 15 th , 2021 have declared a special dividend of INR 10 per equity share (Face value of INR 1) to commemorate the completion of 5 years of listing on the stock exchanges in India

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 15th, 2021 have declared a special dividend of INR 10 per equity share (Face value of INR 1) to commemorate the completion of 5 years of listing on the stock exchanges in India

LTI acquired Cuelogic Technologies, a Digital Engineering and Outsourced Product Development company

LTI won multiple accolades at the Institutional Investor 2021 Rest of Asia ex-Mainland China Executive Team rankings. LTI has been ranked amongst the top 3 across all sell-side categories in the Technology/IT Services & Software space: #2 Best CEO, #3 Best CFO, #3 Best ESG, #2 Best IR Program and #1 Best IR Professional. It was also recognized in the 'Most-Honored' Companies Asia List 2021

LTI won multiple accolades at the Institutional Investor 2021 Rest of Asia ex-Mainland China Executive Team rankings. LTI has been ranked amongst the top 3 across all sell-side categories in the Technology/IT Services & Software space: #2 Best CEO, #3 Best CFO, #3 Best ESG, #2 Best IR Program and #1 Best IR Professional. It was also recognized in the 'Most-Honored' Companies Asia List 2021

LTI has been recognized as the Global Innovation Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company

LTI Syncordis has been recognized as Temenos Service Partner of the Year

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 435 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 36,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

