LTI Named WSO2 Top Partner of the Year 2020 in APAC & ANZ Region

MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has been named Partner of the Year 2020, APAC & ANZ by WSO2. LTI has received this recognition for rapidly building WSO2 expertise and delivering solutions based on WSO2's open-source API management and enterprise integration platforms.

LTI is uniquely positioned among WSO2 partners due to its end-to-end implementation, migration and AMS Services, 'Right-Fit' product evaluation and assessment services, global presence, an innovative and highly competitive joint commercial model, and deep client relationships.

As a preferred technology, research and development (R&D), and implementation partner for many WSO2 customers, LTI has also been successful in delivering focused and highly customized solutions that fit customers' complex technology landscapes.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said: "Microservices and open-source integration enable global enterprises to have a modern architecture that can grow and adapt to the changing business landscape. Our partnership with WSO2 enables us to create an innovative and highly competitive commercial model for our clients. We will continue to invest in this expertise and leverage our experience and expand globally."

LTI offers Monolithic to Microservices integration framework to its clients based on WSO2's API management and enterprise integration platforms. LTI is a Global Systems Integration (GSI) Partner, the highest level of partnership, and it is the only GSI that is also a technology R&D partner.

Devaka Randeniya, Chief Revenue Officer, WSO2, said, "We are excited to recognize LTI as our Partner of the Year 2020, APAC & ANZ for its exceptional performance in the region. LTI is a strategic partner using our industry-leading technology for API management and integration to provide customers with innovative solutions that deliver agility and a high return on investment. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with LTI to accelerate adoption in this region and globally."

LTI has implemented modernization services using an API-First and Decentralized Integration approach with WSO2 products. It has developed Smart Integration Assistant (SIA) – a platform to provide enterprise-to-enterprise (E2E) integration services where WSO2 plays a key role in the overall architecture. LTI and WSO2 will continue to deliver innovative and unique commercial models for global customers and prospects looking to take advantage of true 'APIfication'.

About LTI :

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unparalleled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 35,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global

About WSO2:

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open-source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company's hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open-source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 18.2 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

