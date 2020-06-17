LTI Introduces SafeRadius, a Return-to-Work App to Ensure Employee Safety

The GDPR-compliant platform aids employee well-being and enhances operational efficiency

MUMBAI, India, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has introduced LTI SafeRadius, a GDPR-compliant return-to-work app to ensure workforce well-being and enhance operational efficiency as employees return to work in a phased manner across industries. The app provides rich and intuitive operational risk analysis by recording, processing, integrating and presenting data from various sources within and outside an organization.

LTI SafeRadius enables organizations to analyze information across locations on LTI's self-serve analytics platform Mosaic Lens, which offers superior analytics, comprehensive reports, and visualization for day-to-day decisions. The app complies with local government norms and guidelines issued by international health organizations. In India, the app is integrated with the Government's Aarogya Setu app through a survey questionnaire, thus helping capture employee's overall well-being in the context to COVID-19, within and outside office.

Some of the key features of the app include - ascertaining overall health of employees, high-risk profiling, incident reporting, seating allocation, staggering work shift schedules, transportation management, real-time alerts on accidental congregation, highlighting the hotspots, and contact tracing.

Speaking about the app, Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "Enterprises globally face a daunting challenge as they prepare for return-to-office scenarios during COVID-19 pandemic. Employee safety and continuity of business operations have always been our top priorities as we navigate this crisis. LTI SafeRadius is a technology solution that addresses these key requirements easily and intuitively. This data-driven platform will be useful for enterprises to manage operations in the most efficient manner and assure employees about their safety & wellbeing."

The app enables HR, Facilities & internal communications team to share regular advisories and important regional news and events with employees. The managers can access comprehensive operational reports through a real time dashboard, with just a few clicks. The app uses Bluetooth connectivity, thus allowing users to easily turn-off location services when they are not in office.

LTI SafeRadius leverages LTI's technology and digital expertise to construct a robust incident management process to help control the spread of novel Coronavirus. Currently, thousands of LTI employees in India are using the app regularly.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

