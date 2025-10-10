LRQA Strengthens Cyber Resilience Conversations at Cyber Security World Asia 2025

News provided by

LRQA

10 Oct, 2025, 11:17 GMT

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LRQA successfully concluded its participation at Cyber Security World Asia 2025, held on 8–9 October at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, as part of Singapore Technology Week.

This was the region's premier gathering for cybersecurity leaders, innovators, and professionals from across APAC. The two-day event provided a platform for enterprises, government bodies, and industry partners to explore the latest threats, strategies, and technologies shaping the future of digital protection.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
LRQA Strengthens Cyber Resilience Conversations at Cyber Security World Asia 2025 (PRNewsfoto/LRQA)

Across both days, Booth N33 became a hub for meaningful conversations on cyber resilience, risk management, and digital trust. The LRQA team engaged with business leaders, IT professionals, and policymakers, sharing practical insights and exploring solutions to the region's most pressing cybersecurity challenges.

Discussions at the event highlighted that many organizations in the region continue to struggle with regulatory compliance, governance maturity, and response readiness amid a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Participants also expressed growing interest in integrating cybersecurity into business continuity and sustainability strategies - areas where LRQA's integrated approach delivers lasting value.

LRQA experts demonstrated how its assurance, certification, and advisory services help organizations across APAC strengthen governance and manage risk. Attendees learned how LRQA enables businesses to:

  • Anticipate and adapt to evolving threats through proactive, adaptive security frameworks tailored to regional requirements.
  • Build trust with customers, partners, and regulators by aligning cybersecurity with global and local standards.
  • Recover confidently from incidents, maintaining business continuity and stakeholder confidence.

"Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical concern—it's a strategic imperative. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, tech leaders face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding digital ecosystems. That's why, LRQA is proud to participate in Cyber Security World Asia, the region's premier gathering of cybersecurity leaders, innovators, and professionals. The event offers vital insights into emerging threats, cutting-edge strategies, and transformative technologies that are shaping the future of digital protection," said Fotis Kampouris, Executive Vice President – Asia Pacific at LRQA.

LRQA's participation underscores its mission to advance cybersecurity maturity across the region. Beyond the event, the company will continue collaborating with partners and clients - sharing insights, delivering tailored advisory solutions, and driving collective efforts toward a more secure digital future.

About LRQA

From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. We design smart, scalable solutions, built around your business – tailored to help you prepare, prevent and protect against risk. Our innovative risk management portfolio helps shape a stronger and more secure future for your business. With decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground teams across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, we support over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/ 

Further information : please contact:
Hasan Surve,
Regional Marketing Manager - APAC, LRQA,
hasan.surve@lrqa.com  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793311/LRQA_at_CS_World_Asia_2025.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793312/LRQA_New_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

LRQA Ignites Cybersecurity Conversations at CISO Singapore 2025

LRQA Ignites Cybersecurity Conversations at CISO Singapore 2025

LRQA made a powerful impact on August 19 and 20 at CISO Singapore 2025, where over 400 cybersecurity leaders gathered to shape the future of digital...
From Insight to Impact: LRQA connects with Energy Innovators at Energy Asia 2025

From Insight to Impact: LRQA connects with Energy Innovators at Energy Asia 2025

As global conversations around energy transition and decarbonisation intensify, LRQA reaffirmed its commitment to driving change and supporting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics