DUBAI, UAE, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyyal, an AI-first, blockchain-powered loyalty and payments ecosystem, today announced the launch of OfferPoint, a merchant-funded offer marketplace designed to help banks, digital wallets, and financial institutions increase card spend and customer engagement without funding the rewards themselves.

Loyyal Launches OfferPoint: A Merchant-Funded Offer Marketplace Driving Card Spend and Customer Engagement

As financial institutions face growing pressure to drive transaction volume while managing rising incentive costs, OfferPoint introduces a new approach—providing access to a ready supply of merchant-funded offers that can be deployed instantly to customers at scale.

A Ready Marketplace of Merchant-Funded Offers

OfferPoint provides financial institutions access to a continuously growing marketplace of curated offers sourced from merchants across dining, retail, travel, and lifestyle categories.

Through a single integration, partners can browse, select, and launch offers tailored to their customer base—removing the need for individual merchant negotiations or internal reward funding.

The marketplace model ensures institutions can continuously refresh their customer propositions with new, fluid and high-value offers available for immediate deployment.

AI That Matches the Right Offer to the Right Customer

At the core of OfferPoint is an AI-driven recommendation engine that improves the relevance and performance of every offer.

By analyzing customer behavior, spending patterns, and preferences, the platform enables financial institutions to:

Match offers to specific customer segments and personas

Use AI to implement Spend & Subscription based offers

Access a fluid Offer pool that updates daily

that Customize gamified elements like mystery boxes, spin the wheel

like mystery boxes, spin the wheel Map offers with specific cards and payment products

This ensures that offers are not only widely available, but also truly personalized—driving stronger engagement and conversion rates.

Secure, Scalable, and Built for Speed

OfferPoint is designed for rapid deployment and seamless integration with existing banking, credit cards and digital wallet infrastructure.

Key capabilities include:

Fast Go-to-Market: Launch campaigns in as little as 24 hours.

Launch campaigns in as little as 24 hours. Extensive Offer Inventory: Access to a continuously expanding pool of merchant-funded offers.

Access to a continuously expanding pool of merchant-funded offers. Integrated Payment Options: Support for Installment Payment Plans (IPP) and Easy Payment Plans (EPP).

Support for Installment Payment Plans (IPP) and Easy Payment Plans (EPP). Secure Offer Infrastructure: Blockchain-based architecture ensures transparent tracking of offer distribution and usage, helping reduce fraud risk and improving reconciliation accuracy.

Blockchain-based architecture ensures transparent tracking of offer distribution and usage, helping reduce fraud risk and improving reconciliation accuracy. Performance Insights: Real-time analytics to measure spend uplift, engagement, and campaign effectiveness.

A Win-Win Model for the Ecosystem

OfferPoint creates value across the ecosystem:

Financial Institutions: Drive higher card spend and engagement without taking on reward funding costs.

Drive higher card spend and engagement without taking on reward funding costs. Merchants: Reach high-intent customers through performance-driven, measurable campaigns.

Reach high-intent customers through performance-driven, measurable campaigns. Consumers: Receive relevant, personalized offers everyday with better redemption value.

"With OfferPoint, we are making it significantly easier for financial institutions to deliver value to their customers while improving the economics of loyalty programs," said Ashish Kumar Singh, CEO of Loyyal. "By combining a ready marketplace of merchant-funded offers with intelligent matching and a secure, transparent infrastructure, we are enabling our partners to turn engagement into measurable growth."

"The vision behind OfferPoint was to simplify how offers are sourced, delivered, and optimized at scale," added Dinesh Ghabane, Head of Product at Loyyal. "The platform removes the complexity of fragmented integrations while ensuring that every offer delivered is relevant, timely, and performance-driven."

Beyond Banking: Expanding Use Cases Across Enterprises

While financial institutions represent the primary use case, OfferPoint is also designed to support broader enterprise engagement programs. Organizations can leverage the same merchant-funded offer marketplace to enhance employee engagement, rewards, and incentive programs—without the need to build or fund traditional benefits structures.

This enables companies to deliver curated, real-world value to employees and communities while maintaining flexibility and control over engagement strategies.

Global Availability

OfferPoint is now available for global deployment, enabling financial institutions and enterprises to enhance customer engagement, increase transaction volumes, and modernize loyalty strategies through a merchant-funded model.

About Loyyal

Loyyal is an AI-first, blockchain-powered loyalty and payments ecosystem that enables enterprises to build, manage, and scale next-generation engagement and rewards programs.With a 360-degree solution suite, Loyyal transforms traditional loyalty programs into intelligent, revenue-generating ecosystems. Its product portfolio brings together marketplace infrastructure, AI-driven personalization, and secure blockchain-based systems into a unified platform.

Media Contact:

Mayank Prakash

marketingdepartment@loyyal.com

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