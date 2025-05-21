Loyalty Industry Leader David Andreadakis Joins Loyalty Juggernaut as Chief Commercial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI) announces the appointment of loyalty industry veteran David Andreadakis as its chief commercial officer. Andreadakis will lead commercial strategy and services expansion, accelerating growth across North America and global markets.

Andreadakis brings more than 20 years of experience at the forefront of loyalty strategy, analytics and customer engagement. He has built and scaled award-winning programs at companies like Aimia and Kobie Marketing and is a well-known speaker and advocate for the industry.

David Andreadakis, the new Chief Commercial Officer at Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI), will lead the charge in expanding the company's market presence in loyalty platform technology.

"Loyalty is at an inflection point," Andreadakis said. "Brands are demanding more agility, more data-driven intelligence and stronger ROI from their loyalty investments. Loyalty Juggernaut's GRAVTY® platform is the most advanced system I've seen to meet those expectations."

Andreadakis' appointment marks a pivotal moment for Loyalty Juggernaut as it deepens its commitment to delivering the best value to its customers and intends to expand its footprint in the travel, retail and hospitality sectors.

"David's addition to our executive leadership team is a game-changer," said Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut. "His strategic vision and real-world execution expertise will directly benefit our clients by helping them unlock the full potential of loyalty — not just as a program, but as a powerful engine for growth, engagement and customer value in a rapidly evolving landscape."

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI) is a leading B2B SaaS provider of next-generation loyalty and customer engagement solutions. LJI's flagship GRAVTY® platform powers some of the world's most innovative loyalty ecosystems, enabling enterprises to elevate loyalty into a measurable, strategic growth engine. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., LJI serves leading brands across industries, including airlines, retail, hospitality and financial services.

