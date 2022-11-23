Low Light Imaging Market Worth $19.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Low light imaging market size is expected to grow from USD 12.1 billion in 2022 to USD 19.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecasted period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. One of the major drivers for the growth of low light imaging market include growing use of low light image sensors in advanced medical imaging applications. However, declining demand for digital still cameras is one of the major restraints of the low light imaging market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=24403099

Browse in-depth TOC on "Low Light Imaging Market"

154 – Tables

52 – Figures

215 – Pages

The low light imaging market dominated by the major Tier I suppliers like Sony Group (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World.

CMOS technology is expected to be emerged as the fastest growing segment in low light imaging market during the forecasted period

Advancements in CMOS image sensor technology have improved the performance of image sensors, which has increased the penetration of CMOS technology in consumer electronics. Low prices of CMOS sensors and enhanced performance have boosted the market for CMOS technology. In addition, companies operating in the low light imaging market are releasing different types of CMOS image sensors not only to meet the growing demand but also to stay ahead of the competition. Sony Group, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Japan), OMNIVISION (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Canon Inc. (US) are some key players that offer CMOS image sensors.

Monitoring, inspection & detection is expected to be emerged as the fastest growing application in low light imaging market during the forecasted period

In the medical and life sciences vertical, endoscopes and catheters are the most common devices in which low light imaging cameras are used for monitoring, inspection, and detection application. Moreover, rising demand for low light imaging cameras and growing adoption of LiDAR technology in the automotive industry are some of the major factors to boost the growth of the low light imaging market for the monitoring, inspection, and detection application.

Automotive is expected to be emerged as the fastest growing segment in low light imaging market during the forecast period

Rising trends of adoption of advanced driver assistance systems and park assistance systems for various functions/applications such as adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam control, traffic sign recognition, lane keep systems, and forward-collision warning is expected to provide an opportunity for the automotive camera market. Sony Group, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., OMNIVISION, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and PixArt Imaging Inc. are some key players that offer low light image sensors for automotive applications. In May 2022, OMNIVISION partnered with Valens Semiconductor to bring to market a MIPI A–PHY-compliant camera solution for the automotive industry. These product launches is expected to boost the adoption of low light imaging market for automotive industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=24403099

North America is likely to be emerge as the second fastest growing region during forecasted period

The US and Mexico are the key countries in this region that are driving the growth of the low-light imaging market. The increasing demand for image sensors for consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and security & surveillance applications is expected to support market growth in North America. North America presents lucrative opportunities for market growth as there is constant progress in image sensor technology in the region. OMNIVISION Technologies (US), ON Semiconductor (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), are a few of the major market players based in North America.

Sony Group (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), OMNIVISION Technologies (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), PixArt Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US) are few major players in the low light imaging market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=24403099

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Camera Modules Market by Component (Image Sensors, Lens Modules, Voice Coil Motors), Focus Type, Interface, Pixel, Process, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), and Region (2020-2026)

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Resolution (QQVGA, HQVGA, QVGA, & VGA), Application (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LIDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone), Product Type, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

3D Sensor Market by Type (Image Sensors, Position Sensors), Technology (Time of Flight, Structured Light), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Robotics, Automotive), and Region (2021-2026)

Image Sensor Market by Technology (CMOS Image Sensors), Processing Technique (2D Image Sensors, 3D Image Sensors), Spectrum, Array Type, Resolution, End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

CMOS Image Sensor Market by Technology (CMOS and Others), Specification, Wafer & Sensor Size, Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Entertainment, & Security & Surveillance), and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/low-light-imaging-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/low-light-imaging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets