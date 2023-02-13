Low-Light Imaging Market Will Touch USD 51,466 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the low-light imaging market size was USD 23,749 million, and it is projected to hit USD 51,466 million by 2030, progressing at a rate of 10.15% from 2022 to 2030, according to a research report by P&S Intelligence.

This growth can be credited to the increasing usage of this technology in the cameras of smartphones and tablets and several other applications and the rising demand for high-resolution, low-maintenance, and high-dynamic-range cameras.

Because of Low Manufacturing Costs, CMOS Sensors Are Highest Revenue Generators

In 2022, the complementary metal-oxide semiconductor category held the largest revenue share, of above 60%. This is because of the CMOS sensors' high-speed imaging, low production cost, resistance to smearing and blooming, and adaptability of the technique by which pixels are read and managed.

The CMOS technology offers several other features, including a higher frame rate, high noise tolerance, compact size, energy efficiency, easy integration, and high-temperature solidity.

Automotive Industry Is Set To Experience Highest Growth Rate

During the forecast period, the automotive category is projected to experience the highest CAGR, of 11.2%, on the basis of vertical. This is because of the wide applications of low-light imaging in advanced driver assistance systems, such as side-view/rear-view systems and camera mirrors.

Asia-Pacific Is Largest Buyer of Low-Light Imagers

APACs' dominance on the market is projected to continue in the future, reaching USD 15,440 million by the end of the decade. This would be because of the high demand for these solutions in the electronics (majorly smartphones) and automotive industries.

The Chinese market is the highest revenue generator in APAC, and it is projected to witness significant growth in the future as well. This is mainly because of the mounting consumer electronics and automotive businesses and the rising launches of enhanced smartphones.

For instance, Xiaomi introduced limited units of a new smartphone in China in July 2022. The smartphone consists of a 1-inch sensor protected with Leica glass. Xiaomi 12S Ultra's main camera contains an 8P aspheric lens to tackle common issues in photography, such as chromatic aberration, flare, and ghosting. The phone also has an enhanced anti-glare lens coating, lens edge ink coating, infrared light filter with spin coating, and cyclic olefin copolymer material.

Low-Light Imaging Sensors Widely Integrated into Smartphones and Tablets

The growing use of imaging sensors in smartphones is fueling the industry advance. The cameras that are utilized in tablets require a higher resolution, longer range even in low brightness, and advanced frame rates, which generates the need for low-light imagers in the industry.

Low Light Imaging Market Report Coverage

By Technology

Complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)

Charge coupled device (CCD)

By Application

Low light Photography

Monitoring, inspection & detection

Scientific & Medical imaging

security & surveillance

By Vertical

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Medical & Life sciences

Military & Defense

Industrial, commercial & residential infrastructure

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

