Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market worth $165 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market by Type (Foam, Others), Application (Under the Bonnet, Interior) and Region (Europe, North America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation materials market is projected to reach USD 165 million by 2025 from USD 151 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.8%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=250620713

Browse in-depth TOC on "Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market"

78 – Market Data Tables

26 – Figures

221 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/low-frequency-sound-absorbing-insulation-materials-market-250620713.html

Low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation materials are the materials that reduce the intensity of sound with respect to a specified source and receptor. Low-frequency range to be considered: 200-1,000 Hz, Mid-high range frequencies to be considered: 1,000–4,000 Hz. The noise and vibrations generated by the engines can be unpleasant for the driver as well as the surroundings. Additionally, over heating can also have significant consequences for vehicles such as evaporating essential fluids and damage components.

Several regulatory authorities guide and regulate the North American automotive industry, including Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regulate the vehicle and road safety norms. In Canada, Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS) is the regulatory body for traffic and automobile safety. Also, in Europe several regulatory authorities guide and regulate the global automotive industry, including the United Nation Economic Commission of Europe (ECE) and EU (EG directive) in Europe.

The foam segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Foam is the most widely used insulation material used as low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation material. Both open and closed-cell foams are used in acoustic insulation. Foam and foam-based materials are the materials that cater to a wide range of application segments when it comes to the handling of different frequencies of noise. Both closed-cell and open-cell foams are used in noise insulation. Companies are mostly catering to mid-and-high-frequency requirements. But, with further modifications, the same material could be used for low-frequency ranges

The interior application segment is expected to hold the largest market share, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025

Interior application include floor covering, underbody cladding, luggage compartment, and door trims among others. In any luxury vehicle, the engine is quiet when compared to normal vehicle. This is the reason that insulation of interior space is slightly more when compared to engines in a luxury vehicle. On the other hand, Engine and under the bonnet application include engine and under the bonnet area which is insulated. This application area accounted for a smaller share when compared to interior segment. This is because engine area of luxury cars is quite and needs less insulation.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=250620713

Europe is expected to record the highest growth rate in the low frequency sound absorbing insulation materials market during the forecast period

Europe was the largest market for low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation material. This is because of the presence of major manufacturers of luxury and electric vehicles in European region. In Europe, Germany was the largest market for low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation material. This is because of the presence of major manufacturers of luxury and electric vehicles in Germany including BMW, and Mercedes Benz among others. Over the years, electric vehicles have emerged as the most appropriate solution to reduce the emission of gases by ICE vehicles. Initially, high production cost, limited drive range, and long charging time were the key obstacles in the electric vehicles market. However, over the last decade, advancements in technology have helped manufacturers overcome these obstacles. For instance, Tesla has introduced innovative superchargers that can charge electric vehicle battery up to 80% in less than 30 minutes. In recent years, over-dependency on oil for transportation has caused tremendous loss to the environment

The key market players profiled in the report include Saint-Gobain (France), Autoneum (Switzerland), 3M (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), and Stevens Insulation LLC (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=250620713

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market by Product Type (TIM, Foamed Plastic, Ceramic), Application (Under the Bonnet & Battery Pack, Interior), Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV), Insulation Type (Thermal, Electrical, Acoustic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-vehicle-insulation-market-21168723.html

Technical Insulation Marketby Product Type (Flexible, Rigid, MMF), Application (Heating & Plumbing, HVAC, Refrigeration, Industrial Process, Acoustic), End-use (Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation, Commercial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/technical-insulation-market-80630490.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/low-frequency-sound-absorbing-insulation-materials-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/low-frequency-sound-absorbing-insulation-materials.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets