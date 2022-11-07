Low Carbon announces the appointment of Ed Shelton as Managing Director for Investments in North America

Global renewable energy company expands its team and stake in North America's energy sector

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Low Carbon, the global renewable energy company, today announced the appointment of Ed Shelton as Managing Director for Investments in North America. The appointment marks the company's latest step forward in its expansion into North America, following the appointment of Silicon Valley veteran Ed Colligan as Head of Americas in March, and its landmark partnership with life insurance giant MassMutual last year.

Low Carbon, founded in the UK in 2011, has set itself the ambitious target of creating 20GW of renewable capacity by 2030. With a decade of experience in renewable energy development, Mr. Shelton will lead Low Carbon's efforts to scale renewable energy generation in the attractive US and Canadian markets, with a specific focus on wind, solar and storage.

The Stanford and Princeton graduate joins Low Carbon from RWE Renewables (formally E.ON Climate and Renewables in the US), where he held the position of Executive Vice President for Solar and Storage Development in North America. At RWE, Mr. Shelton led a team of 27, managed a solar and storage portfolio of ~15GW, and oversaw the development and financial investment decisions for a further ~1.5 GW of projects that are now operational or under construction.

Prior to RWE, Mr. Shelton was a Director at Recurrent Energy, one of the US's largest utility-scale solar and storage developers. While at the latter, Low Carbon's new MD led development in the Western United States and held responsibility for ~500 MW of projects that are currently operational and providing Americans with clean energy.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Shelton worked as an Investment Banking Associate at Goldman Sachs, where he provided strategic financial advice to energy companies among others. His experience on both sides of renewable energy investment decisions will be invaluable at Low Carbon.

Commenting on his appointment, Ed Shelton said: "I am honored and excited that Low Carbon has provided the opportunity to lead its efforts to build out a platform, team and pipeline of wind, solar and storage projects in North America. Low Carbon is deeply rooted in its mission to help decarbonize the globe and have a positive impact on climate change. I am looking forward to doing my part to support this mission".

Ed Colligan, Head of Americas at Low Carbon, commented: "I am delighted to welcome someone of Ed's experience and caliber to Low Carbon. Ed has a proven track record of helping international energy companies like ours scale up and extend clean, affordable energy to millions around the globe. Ed is joining Low Carbon at an exciting time for our company, as we look to expand into North America and other new markets. I look forward to working with him to reach Low Carbon's ambitious operational goals, and to accelerate the global energy transition".

Low Carbon is a global renewable energy company committed to the development and operation of renewable energy at scale. Low Carbon invests into both renewable energy developers and projects across a range of renewable energy technologies including solar PV, wind, energy storage, waste-to-energy and energy efficiency. Low Carbon, a certified B Corp, has a proven track record in the development, construction, financing and management of renewable energy assets and remains involved in the projects for the long term with a dedicated asset management team that manages assets on balance sheet and for third parties. With a significant international renewable energy pipeline in development, Low Carbon is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities as the need for renewable energy and energy security increases.

