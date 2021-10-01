Low-calorie Food Market to be driven by Rising Adoption of Plant-based Products, Growing Health Consciousness, Notes TMR

- Growth in prevalence of diabetes across many developed and developing countries around the world is projected to create sales opportunities in the low-calorie food market

- With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, populace today is inclining more toward consuming healthy and low-calorie food products. This trend is expected to boost market growth.

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major share of global population is growing focus on achieving and maintaining fit and healthy lifestyle. As a result, a significant rise in the adoption of plant-based foods is observed. Owing to these factors, the global low-calorie food market is estimated to witness lucrative avenues during the upcoming years.

According to the analysts at the TMR, the low-calorie food market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach the valuation of US$ 10.4 by 2030.

Low-calorie Food Market: Key Findings

Market Players Focus on Development of Products to Meet Shifting Consumer Preference

Shifting consumer preference for healthy food products a significantly changing their buying patterns. Therefore, companies engaged in the global low-calorie market are incorporating changes in their product portfolio to expand their customer base.

Growing Popularity of Low-calorie Diet across Social Media Boosts Market Expansion

In recent years, several social media influencers are spreading awareness about the importance of health, wellness, and low-calorie diet. This factor is likely to boost the demand for low-calorie food products in the forthcoming years.

Low-calorie Food Market: Growth Boosters

The popularity of low-calorie food items is increasing,as these products include varied plant-based nutritional contentssuch as vitamin, A, B, and C, protein, dietary fiber, and minerals. Thus, growing adoption of different types of dietary supplements and functional foods is also estimated to boost the sales opportunities in the market in the near future.

Sucralose, aspartame, saccharin, cyclamate, and stevia are some of the important products available in the low-calorie food market. Demand for sucralose is increasing across the globe as a calorie-free artificial sweetener in fizzy drinks, breakfast cereals, salad dressings, and other low-calorie food products.

With growing adoption of healthy lifestyle by major populace across the globe, the demand for non-dairy ice cream and yoghurt is increasing. Considering this factor, companies engaged in the global low-calorie food market are launching innovative products such as "guilt-free" ice creams, which have more percentage of protein than usual ice-creams. In addition, players are offering dairy-free vegan ice creams. All these efforts are projected to boost market expansion in the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific low-calorie food market is anticipated to expand at a notable pace owing to increased prevalence of diabetes and growing health &wellness awareness in the region

Low-calorie Food Market: Competition Landscape

Players in the global low-calorie market are increasing efforts to launch new products such as chewing gums, salad dressing, fizzy drinks, and others with added flavor or no sugar. These strategies are helping them in maintaining their market position and boosting their revenue.

Low-calorie Food Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players operating in the low-calorie food market. Thus, the research document delivers all important data such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of each player operating in the market.

Some of the key players in the global low-calorie food market are:

PepsiCo, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle SA

Group Danone

