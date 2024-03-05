Love on track: Education charity - LMK - reveals tracking trend leaves 6 in 10 young adults uncomfortable

New research reveals more than a third of young adults have had their location tracked by their partner, with Snapchat called out as the primary platform where relationship abuse takes place

A new campaign from education charity 'LMK' reveals 7 in 10 young adults are victims of relationship abuse

Nearly half (47%) of relationship abuse has taken place in the last 12 months

A major concern is that 60% of young adults say they can't tell whether a relationship is abusive because they've never been taught the signs of a healthy or unhealthy relationship

LMK has released a new film 'Know The Signs' to educate on the 10 healthy and unhealthy signs of a relationship

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research by education charity, Let Me Know (LMK), has revealed as many as 6 in 10 (60%) young adults don't know how to spot the signs of an unhealthy relationship.

Yet worryingly, the new 2024 data has also found that 7 in 10 (71%) young adults, aged 16-25, have experienced relationship abuse - almost half (47%) say it has happened in the last 12 months alone.

Education charity LMK offers a 10 Signs workshop that teaches young people to spot and stop unhealthy relationship behaviours.

Abusive behaviour is becoming increasingly harder to spot as the portrayal of 'loving' relationships in the media leads to young people becoming desensitised to unhealthy behaviour. Social media is a key facilitator of relationship abuse. Mobile phones and social media platforms have made it easier than ever to track one another, and this trend is having a disturbing impact on young people's relationships.

Over a third (35%) of those surveyed said a partner or potential partner has used an app or device to track their location, with 6 in 10 (61%) admitting it made them feel uncomfortable.

More than half (54%) of young victims of relationship abuse said it happened through the social media platform Snapchat, while 38% said it happened on Instagram.

The top abusive behaviours taking place on social media platforms include:

Receiving insults, threats or hurtful comments (23%)

Receiving an overwhelming amount of messages (22%) from a partner

Controlling social media content, including which photos they share and what they wear in their posts (19%)

In addition, one in five (18%) of those surveyed have had their private images used, shared, or shown to people by a partner or potential partner, without their consent, as less than half (45%) say they have been taught about the risk of sharing or taking nude pictures at school.

Deirdre Kehoe, CEO of Let Me Know (LMK), said: "We are seeing more and more issues of young people becoming victims to abusive relationships. The research findings are alarming and they emphasise the importance of young people understanding the signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships, using this knowledge to keep themselves and their friends safe.

"At LMK, we are committed to creating a world in which relationship abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault no longer exist, and young people are able to build happy lives through healthy relationships. We believe this can only be achieved through education."

LMK offers a prevention programme against relationship abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault that equips young people to have healthy relationships during their teen years. The charity's 10 Signs workshops teach young people to spot and stop unhealthy relationship behaviours in themselves and others.

LMK also released a new film: 'Know The Signs', to highlight how young people can't recognise the signs of a healthy or unhealthy relationship. The film, produced by Flight Story, can be viewed on the LMK website: https://lmkletmeknow.org/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353746/LMK_Let_Me_Know.jpg