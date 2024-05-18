Love Energy Savings is official BT authorised partner for British SMEs

BOLTON, England, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPECIALIST business utilities retailer Love Energy Savings is now a BT Authorised Partner for business connectivity products, including broadband.

The move will double the UK addressable market of Love Energy Savings to all 5.5 million small and medium-sized businesses across the United Kingdom.

Crucially, time-pressed SME owners will now be able to find the best broadband deal for them quickly and easily.

It comes as a Love Energy Savings survey revealed more than half of small business owners say they are working more days in the week compared with 12 months ago, so this will help SMEs reduce running costs through a price comparison service.

Love Energy Savings founder Phil Foster hailed the partnership as a "major milestone" in the Greater Manchester-based firm's plan to grow its broadband division and accelerate growth in new products.

The company, who already has an existing relationship with thousands of British businesses that switch energy and water deals, will also be better placed to help SMEs navigate the Publicly Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) switch off ahead of December 2025.

According to Ofcom, BT currently has the third fewest complaints of any UK broadband provider while Love Energy Savings enjoys a five-star Trustpilot rating.

Phil Foster, Founder and CEO of Love Energy Savings, said: "We are thrilled that BT Business has decided to join Love Energy Savings in its mission to help British businesses obtain fast, affordable and secure broadband.

"Access to the best broadband deals has never been more important than it is this year as bosses explore ways to reduce costs and future-proof their business.

"We also see this as an added opportunity to raise awareness about the PSTN Switch Off and support business leaders through their transition to fibre-based broadband by the end of next year.

"This is a strategically important moment in Love Energy Savings' 17-year history as we hope to use today as a springboard to scale our broadband division."

Dave Male and Simon Ward, from BT Partner Channel, said: "This partnership between BT and Love Energy will be beneficial for our joint customers, building on the great customer satisfaction and loyal customer base that Love Energy has built over the years, in tandem with the breadth and reach that Love Energy have in the marketplace, will enable businesses to transact with confidence."