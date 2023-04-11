LottoGo.com celebrates its latest milestone as its global customer base reaches a gigantic 3 million players

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a big week for lottery betting provider LottoGo.com, as the company celebrates its three-millionth customer to sign up and try their luck at getting their hands on a huge cash prize. To mark such a special occasion and thank this latest player for registering, LottoGo.com issued them a cheque for $10,000!

3-millionth player Vanessa Randall receiving her $10,000 (AUD) cheque (PRNewsfoto/LottoGo.com)

"I'm still so shocked and happy!" said Vanessa Randall from the Werribee suburb in Melbourne, Australia. "It's amazing to be LottoGo's 3 millionth customer, imagine, from Werribee! I cannot tell you what this means for me and my family, it definitely makes for an Easter to remember. Thank you so much LottoGo!"

Since launching in 2011, the group has established itself as one of the fastest-growing and successful in the lottery betting space and currently holds multiple gambling licenses issued by government regulators across 5 countries, along with 11,000+ Trustpilot reviews and an 'Excellent' customer ranking.

Having celebrated its one-millionth customer back in March 2018, LottoGo.com continues to be home to the biggest jackpots on the planet, including the world's largest ever $2.04 billion Powerball Rollover and record-breaking $1.54 billion Mega Millions Rollover. But it's not just these huge international lotteries that LottoGo.com is known for, the group also hosts 1,750+ instant-win games from some of the biggest names in the industry, live dealer games, scratchcards, bingo and most recently Keno.

Over the past 13 years, LottoGo.com has had hundreds of thousands of winners, paying out millions of pounds in prizes and expects many more feel-good stories in the future as its online community continues to grow around the world.

18+. Annexio (Jersey) Limited T/A LottoGo.com is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission for UK customers (for full details of LottoGo.com's Regulatory Body please see T&Cs) and has more than 3,000,000 players. Gamble Responsibly. www.gambleaware.co.uk

