LOST MARY in a global move against counterfeits

E-cigarette brand LOST MARY takes legal actions in the UK as part of its global move to offer quality and safe products

Clone products rampant in copying LOST MARY's brand elements

Authenticity verification system also available on brand's website

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vape brand LOST MARY steps up its anti-counterfeit effort on a global scale, a concerted effort against the backdrop that the proliferation of clone e-cigarettes on the market is placing users in jeopardy.

LOST MARY filed a lawsuit against "a name-sake MARY pre-modified with FOUND" in the United Kingdom, in the latest of a series of proactive moves against clone manufacturers.

LOST MARY establishes an authenticity verification system to help consumers verify their products at their fingertips. This is a comparison between LOST MARY (left) and “another MARY” (right). Will you tell the difference? Maybe not.

"Ever since LOST MARY's inception, our labeled quality products have gained a huge global user base with increasing recognition. However, counterfeit manufacturers also followed suit and became rampant in copying some of our key LOST MARY-branded elements when cloning our products," said a LOST MARY spokesperson.

"This ongoing anti-counterfeit campaign, including our lawsuit against 'another Mary', shows LOST MARY's zero-tolerance towards clone products, and plays a key role in our responsibility to protect the interests of our users and business partners worldwide," the spokesperson added.

Join hands with global regulators

Amid the concerns expressed over the surge of counterfeit e-cigarettes, LOST MARY has been in alignment with regulators' agendas worldwide. The brand has till today helped the authorities worldwide in shutting down over 100 clone e-cigarette facilities, and in seizing over 2 million USD worth of counterfeit products.

A dedicated portal

The brand has also deployed a dedicated portal , where consumers and partners can report the counterfeit and suspicious products they encounter. In the meantime, the brand has also established a verification system to help consumers to verify their products' authenticity by scanning the QR code, or by entering the 18-digit security code — printed on each LOST MARY device's packaging.

Risks of clone e-cigarettes

Counterfeit e-cigarettes are marketed at below-market prices to entice consumers. Without the stringent quality standards that LOST MARY upholds, these counterfeit products often neglect the necessary safety code and may cause safety hazards.

These clone e-cigarettes are often poorly constructed using substandard materials and can cause users to inhale unverified materials which, according to the health authorities, can pose a variety of health risks. There are also multiple reports of fire caused by counterfeit e-cigarettes malfunctioning.

"We will definitely involve LOST MARY's key stakeholders, from manufacturers to retailers in our ongoing anti-counterfeit campaign to guard this industry's reputation," said the spokesperson.

About LOST MARY

Combining quality and style, LOST MARY is an e-cigarette brand that strives to break free from convention and embrace innovation. The brand's values are rooted in freedom, creativity and a ceaseless dedication to providing the best experiences to its global customers.

For more information about LOST MARY UK, please visit www.lostmary.co.uk

