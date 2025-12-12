Lorikeet Voice 2.0 Powers Real-Time Support for Hundreds of Thousands During SNAP Emergency Rollout

In partnership with GiveCard, Lorikeet's conversational intelligence platform for high-complexity support assisted more than 300,000 families and resolved issues at a moment of urgent need.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorikeet , the company transforming customer support experiences with universal AI concierges, today announces the launch of Lorikeet Voice 2.0 ("Voice 2.0"), conversational AI agents that coordinate with other agents and third parties to resolve complex situations without human handoffs. Voice 2.0 has proven its effectiveness at scale in real-world, high-stress conditions, serving as the frontline support for emergency financial assistance and food aid across the United States.

"Voice AI has to do more than sound human," said Steve Hind, Co-Founder and CEO of Lorikeet. "It has to deliver real resolution. Voice 2.0 can answer a question while simultaneously rebooking a flight, messaging a hotel, and spawning a specialist agent to verify a payment or fix an account issue. No other system can do that. This is how companies move from scripted automation to intelligent support that anticipates needs, manages complexity, and creates true customer delight."

Proven impact during a critical moment of need

Voice 2.0 recently served as the frontline support system for GiveCard during a high-pressure emergency aid rollout for SNAP recipients across multiple states. Thousands of families needed immediate help accessing emergency funds via physical and virtual cards, and Voice 2.0 ensured they could do so quickly and confidently at a moment when support demand surged to unprecedented levels.

Lorikeet's GiveCard agents were deployed and went live in just a single weekend. Since launch, Voice 2.0 has:

Supported more than 300,000 people seeking financial assistance

Answered more than 60,000 calls (and counting) from GiveCard cardholders

Unlike basic chatbots or traditional voice systems, Voice 2.0 resolved issues end-to-end rather than simply answering questions. Callers received 24/7 help with:

Program eligibility and fund access

Card activation and claim code verification

Troubleshooting redemption issues

Guidance through GiveCard's standard operating procedures

Accurate, context-specific instructions tailored to each caller's situation

By acting as an intelligent and scalable extension of GiveCard's support team, Voice 2.0 eliminated long wait times, cleared bottlenecks, and made it possible for families in crisis to access essential funds without delay.

"During a difficult and stressful situation, we could rely on Lorikeet voice agents to guide cardholders through the process of accessing their benefits with clarity and care," said Sofia Pedro, Head of Product at GiveCard. "Lorikeet's support was critical to successfully managing caller needs, ensuring families received critical resources and peace of mind."

How Voice 2.0 works

Voice 2.0 is a new class of conversational intelligence designed not just to talk to customers, but also to autonomously resolve their needs end-to-end. It uses multi-agent intelligence, real-time reasoning, and deep system integration to handle complex situations that traditional voice AI cannot. Key features include:

Active Intelligence and Context Awareness: Voice 2.0 reviews the customer's history, context, and prior interactions as the call unfolds, proactively surfacing relevant information without additional back-and-forth.

Voice 2.0 reviews the customer's history, context, and prior interactions as the call unfolds, proactively surfacing relevant information without additional back-and-forth. Parallel Multi-Agent Coordination: While one agent speaks naturally with the customer, other agents handle verification, fraud checks, itinerary changes, account updates, or vendor coordination.

While one agent speaks naturally with the customer, other agents handle verification, fraud checks, itinerary changes, account updates, or vendor coordination. Instant Channel Switching Across Phone, Text, and Email: Support continues seamlessly even if the customer switches devices or channels. The system maintains context across every interaction.

Support continues seamlessly even if the customer switches devices or channels. The system maintains context across every interaction. Adaptive Tone and Context Tracking: Voice 2.0 detects tone, urgency, emotion, and context switching, adjusting its communication style to meet customers where they are while monitoring every detail to build trust.

Voice 2.0 detects tone, urgency, emotion, and context switching, adjusting its communication style to meet customers where they are while monitoring every detail to build trust. Clarity Before Action : Before taking meaningful action, Voice 2.0 confirms intent and details. This ensures accuracy and protects customers and businesses alike.

: Before taking meaningful action, Voice 2.0 confirms intent and details. This ensures accuracy and protects customers and businesses alike. Smart Escalation: The system knows when a situation requires human intervention and escalates with full context, so customers never need to repeat themselves.

The system knows when a situation requires human intervention and escalates with full context, so customers never need to repeat themselves. Human-Like Flow and Low Latency: The experience feels natural and responsive, with low-latency replies and human-like pacing that builds rapport while retaining computational precision.

The experience feels natural and responsive, with low-latency replies and human-like pacing that builds rapport while retaining computational precision. Multilingual Support: Voice 2.0 supports English, Spanish, Mandarin, and 20+ additional languages, expanding access and inclusivity for diverse customers.

Lorikeet's growth plans for 2026

Lorikeet continues to expand its multi-agent platform for customer experience globally. The company has offices serving North America, EMEA, and APAC, with customers in banking, healthcare, insurance, and other industries that require high-quality customer experiences while meeting strict compliance standards.

Lorikeet's approach focuses on enabling actions rather than only providing answers. In particular, its multi-agent approach addresses infrastructure gaps in regulated industries by coordinating with third parties and working seamlessly within systems, even where API integrations are limited, allowing organizations to automate multi-party workflows.

ABOUT LORIKEET

Lorikeet builds AI-powered customer concierges that solve real problems, not just answer questions. With its industry-first Team of Agents platform, Lorikeet enables multiple specialized agents to collaborate in real-time across chat, email, voice, and SMS to deliver end-to-end resolutions. Founded in Australia and backed by QED Investors, Blackbird, Square Peg, and Airtree, Lorikeet is redefining what's possible in customer support. Learn more at lorikeetcx.ai .

