Loqate powers Shoplazza's merchants in China to expand cross-border commerce with the most accurate premise-level location data

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loqate, a GBG solution, the leader in global address verification, has been selected by Shoplazza, an award-winning eCommerce platform, to ensure accurate premise-level location data for its merchants in China to enable streamlined cross-border commerce.

Shoplazza powers more than 360,000 online stores in over 150 countries with its all-in-one eCommerce platform. The SaaS platform empowers global merchants to build, operate and grow their DTC e-commerce business independently and globally.

The integration of Loqate into Shoplazza's platform will increase checkout efficiency, improve conversion rates, and reduce failed delivery, ensuring an exceptional customer experience, no matter where they are located. Loqate's premise-level data for the US & Europe will power cross-border trade from China, supporting Shoplazza's mission to continue to expand its presence in North America and Europe. This is a huge growth opportunity for online retailers - China's cross-border eCommerce imports and exports in 2020 were 1.69 trillion yuan ($260 billion), an increase of 31.1 percent year on year. This upward trend continued in the first three quarters of 2021 with cross-border e-commerce trade increasing by 20.1 percent year on year.

Loqate, is used by over 14,000 businesses around the world, including Lego, IBM and Gymshark. Through years of experience and development, Loqate have pioneered a new way to capture, verify and enrich customer data. Through a single global API, combining millions of data points from 249 countries and territories Loqate assists at every point in the data lifecycle journey from improved UX and increasing conversion rates to multiple downstream benefits including reducing failed deliveries, improved data quality and fraud detection.

Matthew Furneaux, Director of Location Intelligence, at Loqate said, "International expansion is a huge opportunity for retailers, with the cross-border eCommerce market expected to reach a value of $2.25 trillion by 2026. But it is critical that this is done with customer experience front of mind – our own research revealed that 41% of customers will place blame on the retailer if their order is late and 4 0% will abandon their cart and seek out a competitor if they face address entry issues.

At Loqate, we understand locations better than the people who live there, and only with the best quality location data, will brands be enabled to take full advantage of the growing international consumer market. We are excited to partner with Shoplazza, bringing Loqate's most curated location data to their ecosystem of retailers and brands and helping them reach customers across the globe."

Xia Bing, Chief Technology Officer, at Shoplazza said, "As a leading eCommerce SaaS platform, we are always committed to making online selling quicker and easier than ever before, so that any business, no matter how big or small, can build, manage, and scale their online store. This partnership with Loqate is the latest addition to our industry leading partner ecosystem that enables us to deliver the best experience for our customer and help merchants and brands owners become more successful."

For more information visit: https://www.loqate.com/en-gb/home/

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is an award-winning shopping cart commerce technology company that provides differentiated value by offering technology that is easy to start, market and manage online stores of any size. The single integrated back-end platform powered by advanced data analytical capability is engineered for reliability, security and adaptivity, ensuring our merchants never miss a turn.

Shoplazza champions merchants to not only build an online store but own their brand. The North America-based Direct-to-customer ("DTC") branding incubation team provides service covering the entire journey of buyers that helps merchants develop a direct relationship with the buyers and make their brand memorable and distinctive.

The company was founded in 2017 and with our global strategy department headquartered in Toronto.

About Loqate

Loqate is the world's most trusted location intelligence service, helping every business in the world reach every customer in the world, with a single global API for address verification. Over 14,000 businesses rely on Loqate every day to reach their customers across 249 countries and territories. Loqate's expertise in global addressing is supported by team members located around the world, including the U.S., UK, Germany, Malaysia, China and Australia. Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG, experts in digital identity, offers a range of solutions that help organizations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers. For more information, visit: www.loqate.com and www.gbgplc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957661/Loqate_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Loqate