LOPESAN HOTEL GROUP EXPANDS IN PUNTA CANA WITH THREE NEW RESORTS, NOW OPEN FOR BOOKING

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lopesan Hotel Group is expanding its footprint in the Dominican Republic with the introduction of three new resorts opening in late spring of 2026: Lopesan Caoba Lagoon Resort, Spa & Casino, Lopesan Serenity Bay, and Lopesan Splash Cove. A limited-time 10% introductory discount is available for bookings made through February 28, 2026, for travel between June 1 and December 23, 2026.

Lopesan Caoba Lagoon Resort, Spa & Casino

Known for its wide beaches, warm Caribbean waters, and relaxed coastal setting, the Bávaro area of Punta Cana has long attracted travelers seeking an easy escape. Lopesan Hotel Group's presence in the region reflects a hospitality approach built around choice, with distinct resort environments designed for different travel styles and ages.

Lopesan Caoba Lagoon Resort, Spa & Casino

The opening of Lopesan Caoba Lagoon Resort, Spa & Casino is accompanied by the launch of Flow, an introductory campaign inspired by the idea that we are, at our core, made mostly of water. Centered on the art of letting go, this philosophy comes to life through cenote-inspired pools and expansive lagoons set within landscaped gardens, where water shapes both the resort's design and its atmosphere. From the Vela Beach Club Pool and Wave Pool to Aquatica Waterpark and private beach access, each experience is intentionally positioned to allow guests to move effortlessly from one environment to the next.

Wellness at Lopesan Caoba Lagoon is approached as an everyday part of the stay, not a structured itinerary. Expansive spa and fitness facilities provide space to reset between moments, with elevated wellness offerings planned, including a 16,000-square-foot spa with 31 treatment rooms.

Lopesan Caoba Lagoon also features extensive event and group facilities for meetings, weddings, and social celebrations. The Lopesan Convention Center offers flexible spaces that can accommodate everything from corporate gatherings to reunions, while outdoor gardens and nearby beachfront areas provide memorable settings for celebrations.

Anchoring the resort is The Boulevard, a walkable, open-air promenade. Lined with chef-driven dining concepts, casual eateries, cocktail bars, and late-night venues, The Boulevard is shared by guests staying at Lopesan Caoba Lagoon, Lopesan Serenity Bay, Lopesan Splash Cove, and Lopesan Costa Bávaro, creating a central gathering place across the complex.

Lopesan Serenity Bay (Adults Only)

Designed exclusively for adults, Lopesan Serenity Bay is created for guests seeking a quieter pace while remaining connected to the energy of the wider resort complex. The resort features 239 suites, all housed within a single modern building that offers a more intimate scale. Serenity Bay guests have access to the complex's entertainment offerings, which span an 820-seat theater, a nightclub, and a casino, allowing them to move between lively shared experiences and a dedicated adults-only retreat. Exclusive adults-only dining includes Enclave (à la carte), The Garden (buffet), and Calma Bar (pool bar).

Lopesan Splash Cove

Created for families and multigenerational travelers, Lopesan Splash Cove is a water-centric leisure concept designed around shared experiences. The resort features 244 rooms housed within a single five-story building, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Facilities offer five pools, including a dedicated children's pool, quiet lounging areas for downtime, and spaces for entertainment and sports programming. The beach is located approximately 720 meters from the resort and is easily accessible to guests.

"We're excited to begin welcoming bookings for this next phase of Lopesan's presence in Punta Cana," said Karina Arguello, Commercial Director of Lopesan Costa Bávaro. "By creating distinct resort experiences within one location, we're able to offer travelers of different ages and interests a more personalized way to connect with the destination and with each other."

Reservations for Lopesan Caoba Lagoon, Lopesan Serenity Bay, and Lopesan Splash Cove are now open. For more information, visit www.lopesan.com.

About Lopesan Hotel Group

Lopesan Hotel Group is a family-run business with over 50 years of experience and 4,200 employees worldwide, promoting a high-quality, environmentally friendly tourism model from the Canary Islands. Sustainability is key to its strategy and is naturally integrated into its business philosophy, marked by the pursuit of excellence in the service it offers its guests, the creation of unique experiences, and continuous innovation in all its products.

